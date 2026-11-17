Arch Manning Mocked Online for Solo Victory Skip After Three-Interception Night in Texas' 22-21 Win Over LSU

Arch Manning led Texas on a last-minute touchdown drive to beat LSU 22-21 on Saturday night. A clip of his celebration afterward became the most talked-about moment of the game online.

Manning threw a career-high three interceptions and was sacked four times. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards. Then he led a 12-play, 58-yard drive in the closing moments, converting three third downs before finding running back Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown in the final seconds.

The win lifted No. 6 Texas to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference and kept the Longhorns' College Football Playoff hopes alive. It also ended a long winless run for Texas at Tiger Stadium, reported as stretching back 75 years.

The viral clip

Soon after the game, video spread on social media of Manning pumping his fists and skipping across the field, apparently alone. Rival fans seized on the footage. They said his teammates were staying away from a quarterback who had nearly cost them the game.

The clip left out context. Manning had just finished a postgame interview on the field with ESPN's Holly Rowe and was heading toward his teammates and his father, Cooper Manning, when the cameras caught him.

The explanation did little to slow the mockery. One parody account's post of the clip drew more than 174,000 views, according to EssentiallySports.

Some fans went after his place in the lineup. "It's time this man finds the bench," one user wrote on X, according to the outlet.

Others defended him, pointing to the winning drive. "Game winning drive! Cope harder!!" another user posted.

A turnover-filled night

The game was sloppy for both offenses. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt also threw three interceptions, bringing the combined total to six.

Texas safety Jelani McDonald intercepted Leavitt three times, one of the standout defensive performances of the college football season.

LSU led 21-10 in the third quarter before Texas rallied. Kicker Gianni Spetic made field goals from 41 and 50 yards to keep the Longhorns close and set up the final drive.

On that drive, Manning delivered when Texas needed him most. He converted three third downs and finished with the short scoring throw to Brown, who has been one of the Longhorns' most important offensive players this season.

A homecoming of sorts

The game carried extra meaning for Manning, who grew up in New Orleans, about an hour from Baton Rouge, and attended LSU games at Tiger Stadium as a child.

Before the game, he played down any family legacy angle but acknowledged the setting. "It's special for me," Manning said, recalling watching Joe Burrow lead the Tigers. "Great atmosphere ... SEC road game at night. That's what it's all about."

His grandfather Archie won at Tiger Stadium as Ole Miss quarterback in 1968, and his uncle Eli did the same for the Rebels in 2001.

Scrutiny grows

The reaction highlights the intense attention on Manning, among the most famous names in college football. Critics questioned whether his performances justify his hype. His season totals are reported at about 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions through 10 games.

Still, Manning has shown a pattern of rescuing Texas in big moments. In September, he led the Longhorns back from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat then-No. 1 Ohio State 24-23. Last week, he threw three touchdown passes in a 34-20 comeback win at Missouri.

Saturday followed a similar script: a rough start, then a big finish.

Texas has now beaten several ranked opponents this season, keeping it firmly in the playoff picture heading into the final weeks of the regular season. The Longhorns will need Manning to cut down on turnovers to stay there.

For LSU, the loss was a damaging blow to its own playoff hopes. The Tigers had a chance to put the game away in the second half but could not hold an 11-point lead at home.

The debate over Manning is unlikely to end soon. To his critics, Saturday was a lucky escape by an overhyped quarterback. To his supporters, it was another clutch drive by a player who keeps finding a way to win.