LOS ANGELES — Darius Garland scored 27 points with seven assists and the Los Angeles Clippers shot well from everywhere to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-105 on Sunday.

The Clippers shot 55.4% from the field and made 16 of 31 3-point attempts, a 52% rate that kept Charlotte chasing. The Hornets shot 38% overall and never found the same rhythm.

Garland led a balanced Clippers attack. He mixed pull-up jumpers with drives and kept the ball moving when Charlotte sent extra defenders.

Supporting cast steps up

Derrick Jones Jr. was perfect, making all five of his shots for 13 points. Jackson also scored 13. Wagler and Gradey Dick each added 12, giving the Clippers reliable scoring from their wings.

Brook Lopez had a different kind of night. The veteran center scored seven points but handed out eight assists, often from the high post or the perimeter, opening the floor for cutters and shooters.

The Clippers' ball movement showed in their shooting. They found open looks all game, and most of their 3-pointers came within the flow of the offense.

Hornets struggle to shoot

Coby White led Charlotte with 21 points. Naz Reid added 17 and rookie Christian Anderson scored 16. Moussa Diabate had 12 points and 12 rebounds, giving the Hornets a presence on the boards. Grant Williams added 11.

But Charlotte got little from Brandon Miller, who made only 1 of 10 shots. Without Miller's scoring, the Hornets leaned heavily on White and Reid, and their 38% shooting made it hard to stay with an efficient Clippers team.

Frustration also showed on the Charlotte bench. A Hornets coach was ejected during the game, adding to a difficult night on the road.

What it means

The win continued a strong stretch for Los Angeles, which edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-112 on Friday. Garland has fit well into the Clippers' backcourt, and Sunday's performance showed how much easier their offense works when he pushes the pace.

For the Clippers, shooting 55% overall and above 50% from 3-point range is the kind of performance that can beat anyone. Not every night will look like this, but their spacing and movement suggest the results were no accident.

For Charlotte, the questions come back to shooting and consistency. The Hornets have talent in White, Reid and Anderson, but they need Miller to produce like a top scorer to compete with playoff-level teams. A 1-of-10 night from him left them short on firepower.

Diabate's double-double was a positive for Charlotte. His energy on the glass kept several possessions alive, though the Hornets could not take enough advantage of those extra chances.

Up next

The Clippers host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Charlotte stays in Los Angeles and faces the Lakers the same night.