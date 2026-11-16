Dylan Harper Scores 31, Victor Wembanyama Adds Double-Double With 5 Blocks as Spurs Pull Away to Beat Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Dylan Harper scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Victor Wembanyama had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 110-102 on Sunday night.

San Antonio broke the game open in the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 29-21. Its defense forced turnovers and fueled a running game that the Jazz could not slow down.

Harper, the Spurs' young guard, attacked the rim all night and finished with a career-type scoring night. He shot confidently from the perimeter and also crashed the boards, finishing one rebound short of a double-double.

Wembanyama does it all

Wembanyama filled the stat sheet. Along with his 26 points and 10 rebounds, the French center had six assists and five blocks, changing Utah's shots near the rim and starting fast breaks the other way.

Stephon Castle added 20 points, nine assists and four steals, playing a key role on both ends. Keldon Johnson had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and Jordan McLaughlin scored 10.

The Spurs' defense was the difference. San Antonio had 12 steals and scored 29 fast-break points, turning Utah mistakes into easy baskets.

Bamba's hot shooting keeps Utah close

Mo Bamba gave the Jazz a big lift. The center scored 26 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts, stretching the floor and pulling Wembanyama away from the basket at times.

Rookie Darryn Peterson scored 17 points but needed 20 shots to get there, making seven. Keyonte George added 13 points and eight assists.

Utah also struggled to get to the free-throw line. The Jazz made only 3 of 6 free throws for the game, a low total that limited their chances of closing the gap late.

What it means

The win builds on a dominant performance for San Antonio, which routed the Golden State Warriors 123-85 on Friday. The Spurs' young core of Wembanyama, Harper and Castle is starting to look like a balanced unit, with each player able to take over stretches of the game.

Harper's 31 points stood out most. His growth as a scorer gives the Spurs a second option behind Wembanyama, making them much harder to defend. Castle's nine assists and four steals showed how much the backcourt is contributing on both ends.

For Utah, Bamba's perfect night from 3-point range was a positive surprise, but the Jazz could not match the Spurs' pace or their defense. Peterson, one of the league's most closely watched rookies, is still learning how to score efficiently against elite defenses.

The free-throw numbers were striking. Utah attempted only six free throws in a full game, showing how rarely it got into the paint against San Antonio's length.

Up next

The Spurs return home to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Jazz head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers the same night.