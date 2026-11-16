TORONTO — Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 28 points and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 112-108 in overtime on Sunday night.

Towns also grabbed 17 rebounds, controlling the glass in a physical game that needed an extra period to settle. Brunson added nine assists and made several key plays down the stretch.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 30 points and nine rebounds, but the Raptors could not finish the job in overtime.

Shamet provides a spark

The Knicks got a big lift off the bench from Landry Shamet, who scored 23 points and made four 3-pointers. His shooting helped New York keep pace when Toronto's defense focused on Brunson.

OG Anunoby, playing in the city where he started his career, scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Mikal Bridges had a quieter night with five points and seven rebounds.

The Knicks leaned heavily on their top scorers. Brunson, Towns, Shamet and Anunoby combined for 100 of New York's 112 points.

Barnes leads Raptors

Barnes was the best player on the floor for Toronto. He scored inside and out, grabbed nine rebounds and kept the Raptors in front for long stretches of regulation.

Jamison Shead scored 19 points. Immanuel Quickley, another former Knick, added 17 points and six assists. RJ Barrett, also a former Knick, scored 14 with six assists. Collin Murray-Boyles grabbed 13 rebounds, matching up physically with Towns on the glass.

Tempers flared during the game. Jordan Clarkson was called for a flagrant foul, one of several heated moments between two Atlantic Division rivals.

Overtime decides it

Neither team pulled away in regulation, and the game went to overtime. In the extra period, the Knicks made the plays they needed, with Brunson and Towns continuing to attack. Toronto could not get enough stops or baskets to stay with them.

What it means

For New York, the win showed how dangerous it is when Brunson and Towns are both scoring. Two players at 28 points each, plus Towns's 17 rebounds, made New York hard to beat in a close game.

Shamet's 23 points off the bench were a bonus. The Knicks have often depended on their starters, and a reliable bench scorer gives coach Mike Brown another option.

Toronto will view the loss as a missed opportunity. Barnes played like an All-Star, and the Raptors had the game within reach. But they could not finish in overtime, and their supporting shooters did not match New York's late production.

The game had a playoff-like intensity, with several former Knicks on the Toronto roster and physical play throughout. That intensity may carry over quickly.

Up next

The two teams meet again on Tuesday in Toronto, a quick rematch that gives the Raptors a chance to answer.