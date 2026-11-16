WASHINGTON — Amen Thompson scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Kevin Durant added 25, and the Houston Rockets routed the Washington Wizards 147-119 on Sunday.

Houston shot 57.8% from the field and recorded 40 assists, a sign of how freely the ball moved. The Rockets scored 46 points in the third quarter to put the game away and led by as many as 37.

Thompson also made all three of his 3-point attempts and added seven rebounds and seven assists. His all-around game set the tone for Houston on both ends.

Durant and Sengun share the load

Durant was his usual efficient self, making 8 of 13 shots for 25 points. He scored from mid-range and around the rim and spent part of the fourth quarter resting as the lead grew.

Alperen Sengun had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, running the offense from the high post. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 12 off the bench, and rookie Reed Sheppard added 11 points and six assists.

The Rockets' 40 assists reflected how unselfish their offense was. Houston repeatedly found open players, whether through Sengun's passing in the post or quick ball movement around the perimeter.

Wizards overwhelmed

Washington had few answers. The Wizards could not slow Houston's ball movement or keep up in transition, and the 46-point third quarter turned a comfortable Rockets lead into a blowout.

Rookie AJ Dybantsa led Washington with 16 points, though he needed 18 shots to get there, making six. Will Riley scored 14, and Kyshawn George and Carrington each added 11.

The Wizards, a young team still building, struggled with Houston's size and athleticism throughout the night.

What it means

The win is another strong sign for a Rockets team that has looked dangerous on offense. Houston beat the Utah Jazz 125-118 on Friday, and Sunday's performance was even more convincing.

The combination of Durant's scoring and Thompson's growth has changed Houston's ceiling. Thompson, known for his defense and athleticism, has become an efficient scorer, and his 9-of-11 night showed how much his offensive game has improved.

Forty assists and nearly 58% shooting are numbers that reflect a well-connected team. Sengun's ability to pass from the post continues to give Houston a different kind of offense.

For Washington, the loss was a reminder of how far the rebuild still has to go. Dybantsa, one of the most closely watched rookies in the league, showed flashes but struggled with efficiency against a strong defense.

Up next

Houston continues its road trip Monday night against the Miami Heat. Washington looks to rebound in its next game.