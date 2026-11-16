BOSTON — The Boston Celtics scored 42 points in the first quarter and held the Dallas Mavericks to nine, and Jayson Tatum scored 32 points in a 131-94 rout on Sunday.

The opening period decided the game. Boston's 33-point lead after one quarter was one of the most lopsided starts of the season, and the Celtics led by as many as 41.

Tatum was efficient from the opening tip. He made 11 of 18 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and spent much of the second half resting as the lead grew.

Boston's shooting barrage

The Celtics' ball movement and shooting overwhelmed Dallas. Boston made 23 of 55 3-point attempts and recorded 34 assists, finding open shooters on nearly every possession in the first half.

Derrick White added 16 points. Baylor Scheierman scored 12, Jordan Walsh added 11, and Payton Pritchard and Ron Harper Jr. each scored 10. Pritchard also had six assists.

The depth of Boston's scoring showed how complete the performance was. Six players reached double figures, and the bench played major minutes in the second half.

Mavericks never recover

Dallas never found its footing after the first quarter. The Mavericks' nine-point opening period put them in a hole they couldn't climb out of on the road.

Zaccharie Risacher led Dallas with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting, one of the few bright spots for the Mavericks. Rookie Cooper Flagg scored 17 points but made only 5 of 15 shots.

Naji Marshall and Clayton each added 13 points, and Caleb Martin scored 12. But Dallas could not match Boston's shooting or its energy at any point.

What it means

For Boston, the game was a reminder of how dangerous it can be when the 3-pointers fall. Fifty-five attempts from deep is a high volume, and making 23 of them buried Dallas quickly. Tatum's efficient night, and the team's 34 assists, reflected an offense that was moving the ball well and taking good shots.

The early knockout also let Boston rest its starters, a benefit during a long regular season.

For Dallas, the loss was the second in two days after a 127-117 defeat at Cleveland on Saturday. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back may have played a role in the slow start, but a nine-point first quarter is a worrying result for any team.

Flagg's 5-of-15 night showed the challenges facing a young player against an experienced, disciplined defense. Risacher's efficient scoring was the main positive for the Mavericks.

Up next

Dallas will look to regroup after a difficult weekend on the road. Boston returns to action later in the week.