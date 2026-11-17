SINGAPORE — Hajime Moriyasu will lead Japan for the final time on Tuesday when the Samurai Blue face Paraguay in an international friendly at the Singapore National Stadium, closing an eight-year tenure that transformed the team into one of Asia's most feared sides.

The match kicks off at 9:10 p.m. local time, 10:10 p.m. in Japan, and concludes Japan's appearance in the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore, which also includes Brazil and host Singapore.

A high to build on

Japan comes into the match on a high after a dramatic 3-2 win over Brazil on Saturday at the same venue.

Japan raced into an early lead before Brazil fought back. Substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto then won it in stoppage time, poking home a rebound after Japan won the ball in Brazil's half.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and forward Raphinha were sent off for protesting the winning goal, capping a fiery night in Singapore.

It was Japan's second win over Brazil in just over a year, both by a 3-2 scoreline, and a fitting farewell present for Moriyasu.

End of an era

Moriyasu took charge of Japan in 2018 and has overseen one of the most successful periods in the team's history.

His tenure included famous wins over Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and a reputation for tactical flexibility and depth. He also instilled a belief that Japan could compete with the world's best as equals, an approach widely credited for the team's rise.

Japan is expected to name under-23 coach Go Oiwa as Moriyasu's successor, according to reports.

The Paraguay match gives Moriyasu one last chance to sign off with a win and could give players a final opportunity to impress before a new coach takes over.

Japan's recent form

Japan has been in strong form. Along with the Brazil win, the team has recently beaten New Zealand 2-1, Venezuela 2-1 and Uruguay 3-1, and drew 0-0 with Ecuador.

Midfielder Takefusa Kubo remains one of Japan's most creative players, while the team's depth has allowed Moriyasu to rotate his squad without losing quality.

Paraguay a tough test

Paraguay will provide a stiff challenge. The South Americans opened the Singapore tournament with a 4-1 win over the hosts and have also recently beaten Colombia and Bolivia in friendlies.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro has praised Japan ahead of the match, describing them as one of the strongest teams in the world, among the top 10 or 12, and saying they reflect what Paraguay is aiming for, according to Japanese media.

Paraguay played at the 2026 World Cup, where it drew 1-1 with Germany and lost 1-0 to France.

Veteran forward Miguel Almirón and attacking midfielder Julio Enciso are among the players Paraguay will rely on in attack.

Head-to-head

Japan has a strong recent record against Paraguay. The teams drew 2-2 in a friendly in October 2025, while Japan won 4-1 in 2022 and 2-0 in 2019.

Paraguay holds the most memorable win in the series, beating Japan on penalties in the round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup.

What's at stake

Although it's a friendly, the match carries emotional weight for Japan as the team bids farewell to Moriyasu.

A win would cap a remarkable international window that included victory over Brazil, while Paraguay will be eager to spoil the occasion and continue its own strong run of form.

How to watch

In Japan, the match airs live on the Nippon TV network and streams for free on TVer, with U-NEXT also showing it for subscribers.

In Paraguay, the match will be shown on GEN, Trece and VS Sports.

Kickoff is at 1:10 p.m. GMT and 8:10 a.m. ET.