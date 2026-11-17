SINGAPORE — Japan faces Paraguay in an international friendly on Tuesday at the Singapore National Stadium, in what will be coach Hajime Moriyasu's final match in charge of the national team.

The game is the last for Japan in the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore, a four-team event also featuring Brazil and host Singapore.

Here's how to watch the match live, along with kickoff times around the world.

When does Japan vs Paraguay kick off?

The match will be played Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

Kickoff is at 9:10 p.m. local time in Singapore. That converts to:

10:10 p.m. JST in Japan 1:10 p.m. GMT in the United Kingdom 8:10 a.m. ET and 5:10 a.m. PT in the United States 10:10 a.m. in Asunción, Paraguay 7:10 a.m. in Mexico City 12:10 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in eastern Australia

How to watch in Japan

In Japan, the match will be broadcast live nationwide on the Nippon TV network. Coverage begins at 10:05 p.m., five minutes before kickoff, following a short preview program at 10 p.m.

Fans can also stream the match for free on TVer, the official streaming service of Japan's commercial broadcasters. TVer's simulcast begins at 10 p.m.

Streaming service U-NEXT will also show the match live, with coverage starting at 9:25 p.m. U-NEXT is offering two separate live feeds, one with enthusiastic support-style commentary and another focused on in-depth tactical analysis.

Unlike Japan's match against Brazil, which U-NEXT streamed for free, the Paraguay match is available only to U-NEXT subscribers on its monthly plan or soccer package. U-NEXT also offers replays for those who miss the live broadcast.

How to watch in Paraguay

In Paraguay, the match will be shown on GEN, Trece and VS Sports, according to Bolavip.

How to watch elsewhere

No English-language broadcaster for the match had been confirmed in the United States, the United Kingdom or Australia at the time of writing.

Fans in those countries should check the official websites and social media accounts of the Japan Football Association and the Paraguayan Football Association for any updates on official streams.

Viewers should avoid unofficial streaming websites, which are often illegal and can expose users to malware and scams.

Moriyasu's last match

The friendly marks the end of Moriyasu's eight-year tenure as Japan's coach. He is expected to be replaced by Japan's under-23 coach, Go Oiwa, according to reports.

Moriyasu's final weeks in charge have brought a major high. On Saturday, Japan beat Brazil 3-2 at the same stadium, with substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scoring a stoppage-time winner. It was Japan's second victory over Brazil, both by the same 3-2 score, after its first-ever win against the five-time world champions in October 2025.

The win over Brazil was marked by heated scenes, as Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and forward Raphinha were sent off for protesting the winning goal.

Paraguay in form

Paraguay arrives in strong form after beating Singapore 4-1 in its first match of the tournament. The South Americans have also beaten Colombia and Bolivia in recent friendlies.

Recent meetings

Japan and Paraguay drew 2-2 when they last met, in a friendly in October 2025. Japan won 4-1 in 2022 and 2-0 in 2019.

The most famous meeting between the teams came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when Paraguay beat Japan on penalties in the round of 16 after a goalless draw.