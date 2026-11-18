MINNEAPOLIS — Jaden McDaniels hit a go-ahead layup with 2.6 seconds remaining after Minnesota stole a Portland inbounds pass, and the Timberwolves rallied to beat the Trail Blazers 106-105 on Tuesday night.

Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with a season-high 30 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers, as the Timberwolves completed a two-game sweep of Portland. Minnesota had beaten the Blazers 106-98 on Monday.

Frantic finish

Portland led for nearly all of the fourth quarter and was up by seven points with under two minutes left before Minnesota came back.

Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 105-104.

On Portland's next possession, LaMelo Ball stole an inbounds pass, and McDaniels finished a running layup with 2.6 seconds left to put Minnesota ahead.

The Blazers had one more chance. Donovan Clingan hit Damian Lillard in stride with the inbounds pass, but Trey Lyles rose to block Lillard's drive out of bounds with one second left. Portland's final attempt did not fall.

Dosunmu and McDaniels combine for 52

McDaniels finished with 22 points, making 10 of 16 shots. Ball added 18 points and nine rebounds, along with the game-changing steal. Bones Hyland scored 13 points off the bench.

Minnesota made 18 of 40 3-pointers, or 45%, which helped make up for its struggles at the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves, who entered the night with the league's worst free-throw percentage at 69%, made just 12 of 24 free throws.

Rudy Gobert was held scoreless for the first time this season, limited to four minutes in the first half by foul trouble. Rookie Joan Beringer grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Blazers let lead slip

Lillard led Portland with 25 points, making 8 of 19 shots, including five 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 23 points off the bench.

Clingan had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Portland outrebounded Minnesota on the offensive glass but shot just 39.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers had a 12-0 run in the third quarter, and the game was tied at 79 entering the fourth.

Injuries

Portland played without Deni Avdija, who sat out with a sore foot. Minnesota's Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out with a right shoulder contusion.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Timberwolves: Host the New York Knicks on Thursday night.