SAN FRANCISCO — Jung Hoo Lee is back at the center of trade speculation as the San Francisco Giants look to reshape an expensive roster after a 97-loss season. But a new report suggests that moving the South Korean outfielder will be far from simple.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that the Giants "would like to unload at least one of its huge contracts." He also described trading Lee, shortstop Willy Adames or third baseman Matt Chapman as difficult.

The report came as clubs map out their winter plans. San Francisco's front office, led by Buster Posey, the president of baseball operations, is under pressure to rebuild a team that finished far out of contention.

From untouchable to trade topic

Lee's status has shifted over the past several months.

At the trade deadline in midsummer, the Giants were sellers but made clear that Lee was not available. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported at the time that the Giants were telling teams that Lee "is staying" while making outfielder Heliot Ramos available. Several reports at the time described Lee and ace pitcher Logan Webb as the only two players the club refused to discuss.

That stance made sense in early summer. Lee was among the National League's top hitters for much of the first half, ranking second in the league in batting average in late June, according to South Korean media.

His production faded in the second half, however. Lee finished the 2026 season hitting .276 with a .320 on-base percentage and a .404 slugging percentage, along with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs.

The cooling performance, combined with the Giants' growing group of young outfielders, has fueled debate in local media about whether San Francisco should now listen to offers. NBC Sports Bay Area's "Giants Talk" discussed the possibility in late October. Several Giants-focused outlets have since argued in favor of a trade, while others say keeping him makes more sense.

Contract complications

Lee signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants in December 2023 after a standout career with the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization, where he won the league's MVP award in 2022. It was the largest contract ever given to a Korean player moving to Major League Baseball at the time.

The deal is structured with larger salaries in its later years and includes an opt-out after the 2027 season. He has about $64 million left over the final three years.

Analysts say that structure makes a trade harder. A team acquiring Lee would take on a sizable salary while facing the risk that he could leave after one season if he performs well. If he struggles, he would likely stay and collect the rest of the contract.

Some analysts have suggested the Giants would need to cover part of the remaining salary to complete a deal, which would cut into any financial savings.

There are also defensive questions. Lee moved from center field to right field in 2026, a change that some observers say improved his defense, though advanced metrics have generally rated him below average in the outfield since he arrived in the majors.

Labor uncertainty

The broader offseason calendar adds another layer of uncertainty. Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, and the possibility of a lockout could freeze transactions for an extended period. Some Giants-focused analysts have said that uncertainty makes a Lee deal less likely this winter.

Fan favorite

Lee remains one of the most popular players on the Giants and a major draw for fans in South Korea, giving the club marketing reasons to keep him. Known in his home country as the "Grandson of the Wind," a nickname tied to his father, former KBO star Lee Jong-beom, he has also represented South Korea at the Olympics and the World Baseball Classic.

What comes next

Neither the Giants nor Lee's representatives have publicly commented on the latest speculation. No active trade negotiations involving Lee have been reported.

For now, the most likely scenario, according to several analysts, is that Lee stays in San Francisco for 2027, his last season before the opt-out. That could make next summer's trade deadline a bigger moment in deciding his future with the club.