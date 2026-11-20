SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Stephon Castle added 21 points and 12 assists and the San Antonio Spurs pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112 on Thursday night.

Julian Champagnie scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers for San Antonio, which bounced back from a home loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Wembanyama went 13 of 26 from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and made all four of his free throws. He also had three assists.

Castle shot 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 5 from the line for his double-double. He added four steals but committed eight turnovers.

Spurs close strong

The game was close for three quarters. San Antonio led 24-21 after the first quarter, and the teams played even in the second, leaving the Spurs ahead 57-54 at halftime.

The Spurs held a 92-88 lead entering the fourth quarter, then outscored the Clippers 32-24 to pull away. San Antonio's biggest lead was 14 points.

The Spurs shot 52.9% from the field and were 21 of 23 from the free-throw line. They finished with 37 assists on 46 baskets.

San Antonio dominated inside, outscoring Los Angeles 54-36 in the paint. The Spurs also had 15 steals and scored 28 points off 22 Clippers turnovers.

De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson each scored 10 points for San Antonio. Johnson finished with a team-high plus-22.

Lopez, Garland lead Clippers

Brook Lopez and Darius Garland each scored 23 points for the Clippers.

Lopez was especially efficient, going 8 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Garland made 8 of 17 shots and added five assists.

Rui Hachimura had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Clippers shot well from outside, making 17 of 42 3-pointers, but turnovers hurt them. Los Angeles committed 22 turnovers, and the Spurs turned them into easy baskets.

Clippers keep sliding

The loss was the Clippers' second straight, after a 132-107 home defeat to Utah on Tuesday. Los Angeles has struggled this season and sits near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio, meanwhile, remains one of the top teams in the West, led by Wembanyama.

Up next

Clippers: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.