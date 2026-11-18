LOS ANGELES — Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 47 points, Luka Doncic added 36 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-114 in overtime on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to nine games.

Grimes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter alone. He hit the tying 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds left in regulation, then sealed the win in overtime.

The Lakers improved to 13-3, the best record in the NBA, and remained unbeaten in November despite playing without injured Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

A historic night

Grimes made 16 of 24 shots, including a career-high 10 3-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.

He became just the second player in Lakers history to make at least 10 3-pointers in a game, joining Kobe Bryant, who set the franchise record of 12 in 2003.

"At times, it felt like he was single-handedly bringing us back," Lakers coach JJ Redick said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Comeback from 18 down

Charlotte controlled much of the game and led by 18 points late in the third quarter. The Hornets went into the fourth quarter ahead 97-83.

Grimes led the comeback, and the Lakers tied the game at 104 with about three minutes left in regulation.

After Coby White split a pair of free throws to put Charlotte ahead by three, Doncic drove and looked ready to shoot. Instead, he found Grimes with a jump pass, and Grimes buried the tying 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds left to force overtime at 111.

Defense wins it in OT

Both teams struggled to score in overtime. The Lakers held Charlotte scoreless over the final 4:24 of the extra period but also went three minutes without a basket.

Grimes then forced a turnover by Royce O'Neale on an inbounds play with 17.4 seconds left. He made two free throws with 11.5 seconds remaining to put Los Angeles up 117-114, and the Lakers held on.

The Lakers outscored Charlotte 7-3 in overtime.

Doncic does it all

Doncic finished with 36 points, seven assists and six rebounds. He shot 13 of 34 from the field, including 5 of 16 from 3-point range, in 42 minutes.

Collin Sexton added 10 points for the Lakers, who scored 27 fast-break points and 28 points off Charlotte's 20 turnovers.

Hornets let one slip

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 28 points, making 10 of 19 shots, including five 3-pointers. Naz Reid had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and White scored 19.

Moussa Diabate grabbed 16 rebounds for the Hornets, and O'Neale added 13 points.

Charlotte shot 46% from the field but committed 20 turnovers, many of which fueled the Lakers' fast-break offense.

Up next

Hornets: Continue their road trip.

Lakers: Host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, the second game of a back-to-back.