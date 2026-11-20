MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard scored 33 points against his former team, Scoot Henderson added 27 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-114 on Thursday night.

Jrue Holiday, another former Buck, had 22 points, seven assists and four steals for Portland. He finished with a game-high plus-33.

Lillard, who played two seasons in Milwaukee before returning to Portland, went 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range. He was 8 of 9 at the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds.

Henderson was nearly perfect from deep, making 5 of 6 3-pointers. He shot 8 of 12 overall, went 6 of 7 at the line and had seven rebounds.

Portland pulls away late

The game was tight for three quarters. Portland led 24-21 after the first quarter. Milwaukee won the second quarter 37-36 to trail 60-58 at halftime.

The Blazers took a 96-92 lead into the fourth quarter, then outscored the Bucks 28-22 in the final period. Portland's biggest lead was 12 points, and it went on a 13-0 run during the game. Milwaukee led by as many as eight.

Portland shot 53.2% from the field and made 17 of 43 3-pointers. The Blazers were 25 of 32 from the free-throw line, compared with 18 of 26 for Milwaukee.

Portland was especially efficient near the basket, making 18 of 22 shots at the rim.

Turnovers keep Bucks close

Milwaukee stayed in the game by forcing turnovers. The Bucks had 14 steals and scored 31 points off Portland's 22 turnovers. They also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and had 20 second-chance points.

But the Bucks shot 44% from the field, going 40 of 91, and couldn't keep up with Portland's efficiency.

Toumani Camara added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Portland, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Sidy Cissoko scored 13 points, and Donovan Clingan grabbed 13 rebounds.

Bucks leaders

Tyler Herro led Milwaukee with 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers. Kasparas Jakucionis scored 18 points and hit three 3-pointers. Brayden Burries added 14 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored nine and Pete Nance had seven points.

Milwaukee's bench outscored Portland's reserves, but the Bucks couldn't overcome a fourth-quarter push led by Lillard and Henderson.

Up next

The loss leaves the Bucks with just one win this season, a difficult start for a franchise that won the NBA championship in 2021, when Holiday was part of the title team.

Portland bounced back after losing a close game at Minnesota on Tuesday, 106-105.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Visit the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Bucks: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday afternoon.