MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cedric Coward scored 19 points, Cameron Boozer made all six of his shots and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Golden State Warriors 126-98 on Thursday night.

Memphis led from start to finish. The Warriors never led, and the Grizzlies' advantage grew as large as 34 points.

Coward made 5 of 9 3-pointers and added four rebounds and four assists. Boozer finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, going 6 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper also scored 16 points, and Javon Small had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Cam Spencer added nine points and 11 assists.

Memphis takes control

The Grizzlies set the tone early, building a 31-24 lead after the first quarter and a 55-47 advantage at halftime.

Memphis broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Golden State 37-26 to take a 92-73 lead. The Grizzlies added 34 points in the fourth.

Memphis shot 52.2% from the field and made 15 of 35 3-pointers. The Grizzlies were a perfect 17 of 17 at the free-throw line.

The ball moved well all night. Memphis had 34 assists on 47 baskets and scored 62 points in the paint.

The Grizzlies also took advantage of Golden State's mistakes, scoring 35 points off 22 Warriors turnovers.

Warriors struggle from deep

Golden State had one of its worst shooting nights of the season from beyond the arc. The Warriors made just 5 of 29 3-pointers, or 17.2%.

The Warriors did win the battle on the offensive glass, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds and scoring 25 second-chance points. They also went 27 of 32 at the free-throw line.

But turnovers and poor outside shooting were too much to overcome.

Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard each scored 15 points to lead the Warriors. Yaxel Lendeborg had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. De'Anthony Melton and LJ Cryer each scored nine points.

Rough road trip

The loss was Golden State's second lopsided defeat in as many nights. The Warriors lost 116-94 at Dallas on Wednesday.

Memphis has been one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. Thursday's win followed a 124-121 victory at Cleveland on Wednesday, giving the Grizzlies two straight wins on back-to-back nights.

Up next

Grizzlies: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Warriors: Continue their schedule after a difficult two-game stretch on the road.