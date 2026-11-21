SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors have lost every game since Stephen Curry tore an oblique muscle earlier this month. With his scheduled re-evaluation less than a week away, the team is under growing pressure to stay afloat.

Curry, 38, has been sidelined since leaving a Nov. 11 game against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter. The Warriors announced the next day that an MRI exam had revealed an oblique abdominal tear and that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

That puts his next update at around Nov. 26.

How the injury happened

Curry was clearly uncomfortable early in the game in Houston, grabbing at his right side above the hip. He played only six minutes and scored three points before heading to the locker room. The Warriors were trailing 19-10 when he left.

Golden State rallied to tie the game without him but lost by seven, ending an eight-game winning streak. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 25 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

After the game, coach Steve Kerr said Curry told him it was an injury he had never felt before.

"Concern is high," Kerr said, according to ESPN.

The team said in a statement that the MRI "confirmed that Curry has an oblique abdominal tear."

Timeline could stretch longer

While the team's official timeline is two weeks, it is unlikely Curry will be back that soon. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors are bracing for their star to be out closer to a month.

The re-evaluation date marks a checkpoint, not a return date. Injury analysts have noted that NBA players with abdominal or oblique tears have historically missed more time than those with milder strains, often around five weeks or more.

Curry is not expected to need surgery.

Warriors struggle without him

Golden State has not won since the injury. The Warriors lost 123-85 at San Antonio on Nov. 13 and then fell at New Orleans. They lost 116-94 at Dallas on Wednesday, when Cooper Flagg scored 33 points for the Mavericks, and were routed 126-98 at Memphis on Thursday.

The losing streak has dropped the Warriors from 8-4 to 8-8 and erased much of the momentum built during their winning run.

The struggles underline how much Golden State depends on Curry. Before the injury, he was having one of the best starts of his 18-season career, averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 10 games. He was shooting 50% from the field, 45.7% from 3-point range and 98.7% from the free-throw line, close to the rare 50-40-90 mark.

He was doing it efficiently, too, averaging just over 26 minutes a game.

A difficult stretch

Curry also dealt with injuries before the season even started. He sprained his right ankle in practice on Oct. 18, less than a week before the opener, though he recovered in time to play.

The NBA's career leader in 3-pointers missed significant time late last season with a knee problem, a stretch in which the Warriors slid in the Western Conference standings.

This time the injury came during a five-game road trip and left the team short on guard depth. Local outlets have noted that the Warriors badly miss Curry's playmaking and that they must find reliable scoring elsewhere to avoid falling too far behind in a crowded Western Conference.

What's next

The Warriors return home to face the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Curry's re-evaluation is expected around Thanksgiving. Even if the scan shows good healing, he would likely need time to ramp up, including practice work, before returning to game action.

The Warriors have not given any further updates on Curry's condition since announcing the diagnosis.