PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Herro scored 50 points for Milwaukee, but Joel Embiid had 26 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Bucks 132-129 on Saturday afternoon.

LeBron James added 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, with six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Philadelphia got contributions up and down the roster to withstand one of the most efficient individual performances of the season.

Herro made 15 of 23 shots, went 7 of 12 from 3-point range and made all 13 of his free throws. He also had 11 rebounds and seven assists. Brayden Burries scored 26 points for the Bucks.

Balanced Sixers attack

Embiid led Philadelphia in scoring and did much of his work at the line, making 12 of 14 free throws. He came close to a triple-double, finishing one assist short.

Six other 76ers scored in double figures:

Anfernee Simons: 18 points Tyrese Maxey: 17 points VJ Edgecombe: 16 points and six assists Dominick Barlow: 12 points Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 11 points

Philadelphia had 33 assists and only four turnovers, and scored 64 points in the paint. The 76ers also made 33 of 37 free throws, which proved decisive in a game decided by one possession.

How it unfolded

The game was close from the start. Milwaukee led 30-29 after the first quarter, and Philadelphia took a 60-59 lead into halftime.

The 76ers had their best stretch in the third quarter. They scored 38 points to go ahead 98-92 entering the fourth.

Milwaukee kept coming. Herro scored from all over the floor, and the Bucks won the fourth quarter 37-34. Philadelphia made enough plays and free throws down the stretch to hold on.

Herro's big night falls short

Herro's 50 points came with near-perfect efficiency. He missed only eight shots and did not miss a free throw. His rebounding and playmaking also kept Milwaukee in it while several teammates struggled.

Kyle Kuzma scored 12 points but shot 4 of 16. Center Myles Turner fouled out with five points and four blocks, which limited Milwaukee's rim protection against an interior-minded Philadelphia attack.

Burries gave the Bucks a needed second scorer, but the rest of the roster couldn't match the 76ers' depth.

Milwaukee has now lost twice this week. The Bucks fell 124-114 at home to Portland on Thursday.

By the numbers

Herro: 50 points, 15-of-23 FG, 7-of-12 3PT, 13-of-13 FT, 11 rebounds, 7 assists Embiid: 26 points, 17 rebounds, 9 assists James: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals 76ers: 33-of-37 FT, 33 assists, 4 turnovers, 64 points in the paint Quarter scores: 76ers 29-31-38-34; Bucks 30-29-33-37

What it means

For Philadelphia, the win showed what the 76ers can do when Embiid controls the interior, James orchestrates and the supporting cast shares the scoring. Committing just four turnovers in a 132-point game reflected careful, disciplined offense.

For Milwaukee, Herro's performance is a reminder of how dangerous he can be as a primary option. The loss also showed that one great scoring night isn't enough without more consistent help.