DALLAS — Cooper Flagg had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Saturday.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 16 points, and Zaccharie Risacher added 11. Daniel Gafford had 10 points and 10 rebounds and was a game-best plus-22. Morez Johnson Jr. chipped in nine points.

Brook Lopez had 21 points for the Clippers. Rui Hachimura scored 19 and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Darius Garland added 16.

Flagg runs the show

Flagg did much of his damage attacking the basket and getting to the line, going 7 of 13 on free throws. His eight assists highlighted his growing role as a playmaker for Dallas.

The Mavericks' depth stood out. Dallas got 42 points from its bench, and its reserves helped wear down Los Angeles as the game went on.

How it unfolded

Los Angeles started faster and led 26-23 after one quarter. Dallas answered with a 29-18 second quarter to take a 52-44 lead into halftime.

The Clippers pushed back in the third quarter, scoring 30 points to pull within 78-74 heading into the fourth.

Dallas took over from there. The Mavericks scored 32 points in the final quarter and turned defense into offense to stretch their lead. Their largest lead was 15.

Defense fuels the offense

The Mavericks had 10 steals and scored 22 points off turnovers. They also had 22 fast-break points as their young, athletic roster took advantage of the open floor.

Los Angeles shot 38.4% from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Those empty possessions were costly in a game that was within one possession late in the third quarter.

Clippers come up short again

Lopez gave the Clippers a reliable scoring option inside and out, and Hachimura was efficient from deep. Garland added steady production, but Los Angeles had trouble generating consistent offense against Dallas' pressure.

The Clippers have dropped consecutive road games. They lost 124-112 at San Antonio on Thursday.

By the numbers

Flagg: 22 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 7-of-13 FT Gafford: 10 points, 10 rebounds, plus-22 Mavericks: 42 bench points, 22 fast-break points, 22 points off turnovers, 10 steals Clippers: 38.4% shooting, 16 turnovers Largest lead: Mavericks 15 Quarter scores: Mavericks 23-29-26-32; Clippers 26-18-30-26

What it means

For Dallas, the win was a strong example of the team's identity: Flagg creating for others, a deep bench and an aggressive defense that turns mistakes into easy points. The 32-point fourth quarter showed a team able to close.

For Los Angeles, poor shooting and turnovers once again outweighed solid nights from Lopez and Hachimura.

Up next

The Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz on Sunday.