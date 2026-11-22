PHILADELPHIA — LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers barely held on to win another close game. Afterward, the 41-year-old star said he is glad his new team still has room to improve.

The 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 132-129 on Saturday night in Philadelphia, despite a career-high 50 points from Bucks guard Tyler Herro.

The game ended on a review. Herro hit a contested fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied the score, but officials ruled after a review that he released the ball just after time ran out.

Another close finish

The Sixers came close to losing a game they had control of. Milwaukee led by seven in the first quarter. Philadelphia led by 10 with just over two minutes left, but the Bucks nearly forced overtime.

"Obviously, we wanted to close the game out a lot better," said James, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. "But a team like that, we know they're scrappy. They're going to play as hard as they can for their minutes."

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists. Tyrese Maxey added 17 points.

'That would be weird'

James said he has been impressed with how his teammates already play together, especially their willingness to pass. He said he isn't worried that the team is still unfinished this early in the season.

"We want to continue to have room for improvement," James said. "We don't want to be great in November, either. That would be weird."

He was also amused by how much his teammates passed early on. "Guys were like overpassing, you know, looking weird," James said of the preseason.

James also listed specific weaknesses. He pointed to defensive rebounding, turnovers and physicality at the point of attack as areas the team needs to improve.

He said winning is never easy at the top level. "There's a lot of things we could have done a lot better," he said. "But this is professional sports and it's just it's hard to win in professional sports no matter what league it is."

One of the NBA's best starts

Close finishes haven't stopped Philadelphia from winning. The 76ers improved to 14-3, tied for the best record in the NBA. It is their best start through 17 games since the 2000-01 season, when they last reached the NBA Finals.

The Sixers have also been nearly perfect in tight games. They are 12-0 in clutch-time games, the best mark in the league.

Teammates echoed James' call for a more complete effort. "We've got to play a 48-minute game," Maxey said.

Coach Nick Nurse sounded the same way. "I try not to complain too much about any win in this league ... we got to finish a little better," he said.

Herro's big night

Milwaukee left Philadelphia with another loss despite Herro's career night. The Bucks have only one win this season. Embiid praised Herro as "a top five player in the league."

James, a four-time NBA champion in his first season with Philadelphia, has helped make the 76ers early contenders. But his message after Saturday's win was patience: the team's goal is to be at its best in the spring, not in November.

The Sixers host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.