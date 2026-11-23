EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants built a big first-half lead, then held on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18 on Sunday after their defense stopped a late two-point conversion attempt.

New York did most of its scoring early. The Giants led 20-6 at halftime, then scored only three points after the break.

Fast start for New York

Jacksonville scored first. Cam Little kicked a 42-yard field goal with 12:02 left in the first quarter.

The Giants answered quickly. Kicker Zvada tied it with a 53-yard field goal, and Jameis Winston then ran 1 yard up the middle for a touchdown with 2:09 left in the first quarter, putting New York ahead 10-3.

The Giants added to the lead in the second quarter. Quarterback J. McCarthy threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers with 6:09 left in the half, making it 17-6.

Zvada then made a 54-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the half, sending New York to the locker room up 20-6.

Jaguars rally late

Jacksonville came back in the fourth quarter. Little and Zvada traded field goals, making it 23-9.

The Jaguars then scored their only touchdown. Trevor Lawrence hit Brian Thomas Jr. for an 18-yard score down the middle with 6:47 left, cutting the deficit to 23-15.

A game-changing stop

The two-point try ended up deciding the game. Lawrence went back to pass, but Kayvon Thibodeaux intercepted the ball and the conversion failed.

Without those two points, Jacksonville couldn't get a tie. Little's 26-yard field goal with 3:43 left made it 23-18, and the Giants ran out the rest of the clock.

By the numbers

Jacksonville outgained New York 354 yards to 238, but mistakes hurt the Jaguars. They committed 13 penalties for 107 yards and threw two interceptions.

The Giants' defense made big plays. It had three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 14 passes defended. Lawrence completed 25 of 47 passes for 301 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

New York's offense had trouble moving the ball. McCarthy completed 18 of 39 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. The Giants ran for 77 yards on 25 carries.

Field goals played a big part. Zvada made three of four attempts, including two from 50 yards or more, while Little was perfect on four tries.

What's next

The Giants go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville returns home to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.