Microsoft shares fell Friday as a sharp sell-off in semiconductor stocks weighed on big technology companies. The decline came even as analysts praised the software giant's AI plans after its annual Ignite conference.

Microsoft stock was down 1.19% at $492.39 as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time. The shares closed at $498.30 on Thursday, after falling 2%.

Microsoft held up better than chip stocks. Nvidia fell nearly 6% and AMD dropped more than 9%.

Swinging session

Microsoft shares moved between gains and losses Friday morning. The stock was down in premarket trading but briefly turned higher after the open, trading as high as about $503.80, before slipping again.

The stock is now about 11% below its record close of $555.80, set on Nov. 4.

Analysts stay bullish

Wall Street analysts remain upbeat on Microsoft despite the recent pullback.

On Friday, Mizuho Securities reiterated a "buy" rating with a $640 price target, and UBS kept its "buy" rating with a $650 target. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead pointed to strong revenue growth prospects for Microsoft's Azure cloud business, driven by new AI capacity.

BNP Paribas maintained a $632 price target. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating with a $595 target, and JPMorgan reiterated an "overweight" rating with a $625 target. They cited announcements at Ignite tied to Copilot, AI agents, Microsoft's own AI models and security features.

Ignite conference

Microsoft's Ignite conference, held this week in San Francisco from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, showcased the company's push to build AI tools for businesses.

The company is betting that its "full-stack" approach, spanning cloud infrastructure, AI models and workplace software, will help it benefit from AI demand.

Outage fallout

Microsoft is also recovering from a major outage last week that disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot for users worldwide. CEO Satya Nadella apologized for the disruption this week.

The company has said the outage was caused by a software bug and a surge in network traffic, not by a cyberattack.

Solid results

Microsoft's business remains strong. In late October, it reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $92.3 billion, up 19% from a year earlier. Diluted earnings rose 32% to $4.92 a share.

Microsoft shares went ex-dividend on Nov. 19 for its quarterly dividend of 98 cents a share.

AI worries

The broader market remains on edge over concerns that tech companies are spending too much on AI infrastructure. Microsoft is among the biggest spenders, investing heavily in data centers to meet demand for AI services.

Microsoft has a market value of about $3.7 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable companies.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.