INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes, and the New York Jets' defense sacked Justin Herbert six times, as the Jets held off the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Sunday.

Smith was efficient. He completed 17 of 21 passes, about 81%, for 176 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, for a passer rating of 141.2.

Even start, then a Jets surge

The teams traded field goals in the first quarter. The Jets' kicker made a 50-yard field goal, and Cameron Dicker matched it with a 52-yarder.

New York then scored two second-quarter touchdowns. Smith threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall with 13:39 left in the half, then found Sterling Shepard for an 8-yard score with 3:15 left. That made it 17-3.

Los Angeles answered just before halftime. Herbert ran 10 yards for a touchdown with six seconds left, cutting the deficit to 17-10 at the break.

Fourth-quarter fight

New York added a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter to go up 20-10.

The Chargers came back in the fourth. Herbert threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey with 13:05 left, making it 20-17.

Smith answered. He hit Shepard for a 16-yard touchdown with 9:52 left, giving the Jets a 27-17 lead.

Los Angeles had one more score in it. Herbert found McConkey again, this time for 6 yards, with 2:01 left, making it 27-24. But the Chargers never got the ball back with a chance to tie or win.

Pressure on Herbert

New York's pass rush decided the game. The Jets sacked Herbert six times for 28 yards and hit him eight times.

Herbert was accurate but limited. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, but the sacks cut his net passing to 103 yards.

The Chargers ran well. They totaled 158 rushing yards on 30 carries, about 5.3 yards per carry.

By the numbers

Neither team turned the ball over. The Jets outgained the Chargers 341 yards to 261 and never had to punt.

New York ran the ball 37 times for 165 yards and held the ball for 32:12.

What's next

The Jets play a division game next, visiting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

The Chargers stay home to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 29.