DETROIT — Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes, as the Detroit Lions pulled away to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21 on Sunday.

The win sets up a key game on Thanksgiving, when Detroit hosts the Chicago Bears.

Slow start, then Goff connects

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Detroit broke through in the second when Goff threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 10:41 left in the half.

Jake Bates added a 56-yard field goal with 1:53 left, giving the Lions a 10-0 lead.

Tampa Bay answered just before halftime. Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to T. Hurst with 10 seconds left, cutting the deficit to 10-7.

Big play in the third

Detroit then hit a big play. Goff found Jameson Williams for a 57-yard touchdown down the middle with 9:10 left in the third quarter, making it 17-7.

The Buccaneers stayed close. Bucky Irving ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 2:43 left in the third, cutting the lead to 17-14.

Gibbs closes it out

Gibbs took over in the fourth quarter. He ran 1 yard up the middle for a touchdown with 5:27 left, making it 24-14.

He scored again with two minutes left. Gibbs ran 4 yards around the right end for a touchdown, giving Detroit a 31-14 lead.

Mayfield threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hurst with 13 seconds left, but it only made the final score closer.

By the numbers

Detroit's offense was efficient. Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, a passer rating of 126.9.

The Lions outgained the Buccaneers 386 yards to 274, averaging 6.7 yards per play.

Detroit's defense pressured Mayfield all day. The Lions sacked him four times for 33 yards and made two fourth-down stops.

Mayfield completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Neither team turned the ball over.

Thanksgiving showdown

The Lions have a quick turnaround. Detroit hosts the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET, in a key NFC North matchup.

Bates, who made a 56-yard field goal Sunday but missed another long attempt, will be one of the players to watch on the short week.