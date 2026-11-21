SEOUL, South Korea — SK hynix shares tumbled again on Friday as a global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks hit South Korea's chipmakers. Some investors are asking whether the slide has created a buying opportunity in the world's leading supplier of AI memory chips.

The stock fell 5.92% to close at 1,113,000 won in Seoul, as the benchmark KOSPI plunged 5.21% to 4,869.96. The market drop triggered "sidecar" mechanisms that temporarily halt program selling on both the KOSPI and the smaller KOSDAQ.

The decline extended a painful month. SK hynix closed at 1,396,000 won on Nov. 4, meaning the stock has lost about 20% since then. It fell below 1.1 million won intraday earlier this week for the first time since April.

Why the stock is falling

The sell-off followed sharp losses in U.S. chip stocks overnight. Nvidia fell 14% on Friday, and Micron, the U.S. memory chipmaker, fell nearly 14%.

Korean media pointed to several pressures. They include concerns that money is flowing out of Asian chip stocks and into Anthropic after its U.S. listing, worries about potential AI regulation and tighter monetary policy, and fears that the United States will tighten semiconductor restrictions on China.

Foreign investors have been heavy sellers in recent weeks. Retail investors, by contrast, bought more than 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion) of chip shares on Friday's dip, according to BigGo Finance.

The bull case

Supporters argue the fundamentals remain strong. SK hynix is the dominant supplier of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, the chips that sit alongside Nvidia's AI processors.

The company holds about 98.7 trillion won in net cash, according to GuruFocus. Its long-term agreements with 14 major customers cover more than half of its 2027 and 2028 production capacity, and management expects demand to exceed supply.

The stock also looks cheap by some measures. SK hynix was trading at about 2.14 times forward earnings on Friday, a record low, according to data cited by Bloomingbit. Prices that low suggest investors expect the current memory boom to fade.

The company has also announced a share buyback and cancellation worth 40 trillion won, which reduces the number of shares outstanding.

The bear case

Skeptics point to the risks of a cyclical industry. Memory chip prices have historically swung sharply between boom and bust, and investors may be pricing in a downturn after a record run.

SK hynix is also highly exposed to AI spending by a handful of large U.S. tech companies. Any slowdown in data center investment could hit demand for HBM.

Geopolitical risk is another factor, including U.S. export controls on chips and tensions with China.

Volatility is also extreme. In July, SK hynix shares plunged as much as 20% in a single session after an earnings miss.

What to watch

Analysts say the next moves will likely depend on U.S. technology earnings and inflation data, which Korean experts identified as key near-term catalysts. Further news on U.S. chip export rules and AI spending plans could also move the stock.

The bottom line

Whether now is a good time to buy depends on an investor's time horizon and tolerance for risk. The stock is far cheaper than it was a month ago, and the company's finances are strong, but the AI chip sector is in the middle of a sharp and unpredictable correction.

Investors considering a purchase may want to consult a licensed financial adviser.