Anthropic shares tumbled for a second straight day on Friday, falling close to their initial public offering price. The slide left investors debating whether the drop is a buying opportunity or a warning sign.

The artificial intelligence company's stock closed at $88.30, down 9.13% on the day. It hit an intraday low of $83.05, just above the $83 price at which it sold shares in its IPO.

The decline erased most of the stock's debut-day gains. On Thursday, its first day of trading, Anthropic opened at $111.50 before closing at $97.17.

A brutal backdrop

The drop came during one of the worst days for technology stocks this year. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.28% on Friday and has now wiped out its gains for 2026. The S&P 500 dropped 3.7% for a seventh straight loss, and both it and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are in correction territory.

Nvidia, the chipmaker at the center of the AI boom, plunged 14.01%. The CBOE Volatility Index closed at 35.89, a sign of heavy investor anxiety.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Yorkville, described the selloff as a "perfect storm." He pointed to Democratic gains in the midterm elections and to worries about possible policies targeting AI and data centers. Ives said he still believes the long-term case for AI infrastructure spending is intact.

The bull case

Supporters of the stock point to several factors.

Some Wall Street analysts have set price targets well above current levels. Melius Research has a $155 target and Needham has a $150 target, implying substantial upside if those forecasts prove correct.

Anthropic also has heavyweight backing. Underwriters exercised their option to buy 147 million additional shares, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing bought shares at the IPO price. Amazon holds a stake of about 14.7%, and Alphabet owns about 13.7%.

Some market commentators argue that a weaker mood toward AI could even help the company over time by cooling competition for capital. Rihard Jarc wrote on Stocktwits that if sentiment for AI companies worsens, "this actually helps $ANT in the long term."

The bear case

Skeptics see real risks.

Morningstar has assigned a fair value estimate of $92, close to where the stock is already trading. That suggests limited room for gains under its analysis.

The company is still losing money and has made heavy long-term commitments to computing capacity. Broadcom is backstopping some of its compute leases, an arrangement that shows how much capital Anthropic's growth requires.

Anthropic is also a "controlled company," a structure that can give public shareholders less influence over governance than at many other listed firms.

History offers a caution as well. One market strategist warned against chasing the IPO, noting that Facebook and SpaceX kept falling for weeks or months after weak starts. Facebook closed its second trading day 10% below its IPO price in 2012 before eventually recovering years later.

What investors are watching

Several factors could shape the stock's next moves:

Whether it holds above the $83 IPO price, a level traders often watch closely. The direction of the broader AI and technology selloff. Anthropic's first quarterly earnings report as a public company. Any policy moves in Washington affecting AI or data-center construction. The end of the IPO lock-up period, when insiders may be allowed to sell shares.

The bottom line

Whether Anthropic stock is a good buy depends on an investor's time horizon, risk tolerance and view of the AI industry. Newly public companies are often highly volatile in their first months of trading, and the current market is unusually turbulent.

Analysts' views range widely, from targets nearly double the current price to fair-value estimates that suggest the stock is roughly fully priced. Investors considering a purchase may want to consult a licensed financial adviser.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.