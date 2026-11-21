Nvidia shares tumbled nearly 6% on Friday to a new 52-week low. The chipmaker was on track for a seventh straight losing session, as a global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks deepened and its leadership turmoil continued.

Nvidia stock was down $8.30, or 5.69%, at $137.68 as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time. The shares closed at $145.98 on Thursday, which was itself a 52-week low.

The decline pushed Nvidia behind Google parent Alphabet in market value, making it the fourth-most valuable U.S. company, Reuters reported.

A steep slide

Nvidia has been one of the hardest-hit stocks in the recent tech sell-off. The shares have fallen about 39% since Oct. 6, according to Trefis, and are down about 21% so far this year.

The drop comes despite strong financial results. Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion this week, more than double a year earlier. Investors have focused instead on leadership uncertainty and growing regulatory scrutiny.

Leadership turmoil

Founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Nov. 12 amid a board investigation tied to reports about his personal relationships, which also raised questions about possible links to China. Chief financial officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

The board has said Huang will not return. Huang said earlier this week that he would be honored to come back if the board wanted him to.

Regulators circle

Nvidia faces mounting scrutiny from regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a civil probe examining in part whether Nvidia's disclosures misled investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Bloomberg Television this week that his office was looking into aspects of the scandal, saying "red flags have been raised." He said his office was determining whether the law and facts justify action.

A shareholder has also filed a lawsuit accusing Nvidia and Huang of misleading investors. Nvidia has not been found to have broken any laws.

Chip stocks tumble

Nvidia's losses came as semiconductor stocks plunged across the board Friday. AMD fell more than 9%, while Broadcom and Micron also dropped sharply.

The sell-off began on Wall Street on Thursday, when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fell about 2% despite a strong market debut for Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models. Anthropic shares fell on their second day of trading Friday.

The weakness spread to Asia overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI each fell more than 5%, led by chip and AI-related stocks.

Investors weigh the dip

Some investors see the decline as a buying opportunity, given Nvidia's dominant position in AI chips and its strong revenue growth. Others worry that leadership uncertainty and regulatory risks could weigh on the company for months.

Nvidia shares have lost about 32% of their value over the past month, according to Benzinga.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.