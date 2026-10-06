YONGIN, South Korea — South Korea hosted Uzbekistan in an international friendly on Tuesday, and captain Son Heung-min wasted little time putting the home side ahead, scoring in the fifth minute as fans tuned in across Asia and beyond.

The match kicked off at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. EDT, 4 a.m. PDT, 1100 GMT) at Yongin Mireu Stadium, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Seoul. It is South Korea's fourth and final match of the current international window.

Son's early goal gave South Korea a 1-0 lead, according to live match coverage.

How to watch in South Korea

In South Korea, the Korea Football Association lists TV Chosun, tvN and Coupang Play as official broadcasters of the match. Fans can also stream the game through TVING, the streaming service linked to tvN.

Coupang Play, which has become a major streaming destination for South Korean national team matches, requires a subscription through the Coupang platform.

How to watch in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the match is being broadcast on Futbol TV and Salom TV, according to listings.

How to watch in the United States

Broadcast availability in the United States has been limited. Some listings show beIN Sports carrying the match, while other guides said no national U.S. broadcaster had been confirmed before kickoff.

Viewers in the U.S. are advised to check beIN Sports and its streaming service, as well as live TV streaming platforms such as Fubo, which carries beIN Sports in some packages.

Other regions

In Japan, fans should check local DAZN listings. Broadcast options in the United Kingdom, India and many other countries were not confirmed ahead of the match.

Kickoff times in other regions:

United States and Canada (Eastern): 7 a.m.

United States (Pacific): 4 a.m.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Brazil and Argentina: 8 a.m.

Australia (Sydney): 9 p.m.

Fans without access to a broadcast can follow live scores and match updates through the official social media channels of the Korea Football Association and the Uzbekistan Football Association, as well as live score apps.

Viewers are urged to use official broadcasters and streaming services rather than unauthorized streams, which can carry security risks and poor video quality.

Final match of the window

Tuesday's friendly closes out a four-match international window for South Korea under interim coach Roberto Moreno of Spain.

South Korea's previous match ended in a 0-0 draw with Venezuela on Oct. 2 at Ulsan Munsu Stadium. Venezuela outshot the hosts 12-6 in that game, with four shots on target to South Korea's two, and Son was substituted in the 85th minute.

The match against Uzbekistan offers Moreno a final chance in this window to evaluate players and tactics before South Korea's next set of fixtures.

Son, the long-serving national team captain, remains the centerpiece of South Korea's attack. His early goal on Tuesday was a welcome sight for a team that struggled to create chances against Venezuela.

A familiar rival

South Korea and Uzbekistan are regional rivals that have met frequently in Asian competition, including World Cup qualifying and the Asian Cup. Tuesday's game marks the ninth meeting between the two sides in international play, according to match previews.

Both teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Uzbekistan's qualification was a historic milestone, marking the first time the Central Asian nation reached the sport's biggest tournament.

South Korea has been a World Cup regular, having qualified for every tournament since 1986.

Uzbekistan has emerged as one of Asia's rising soccer nations in recent years, with a strong youth development program and a growing number of players competing in European leagues.

Strong month for Korean soccer

The national team's friendly comes days after South Korea's under-23 squad won a fourth straight Asian Games gold medal, beating Japan 1-0 in the final in Aichi, Japan, on Saturday. Swansea City forward Eom Ji-sung scored the winning goal in the 61st minute.

The victory made South Korea the first nation to win four consecutive men's soccer titles at the Asian Games. The gold medal also earns the players exemptions from South Korea's mandatory military service.

What to watch

Key storylines for Tuesday's match include whether South Korea can build on Son's early goal and sharpen its attack after the scoreless draw against Venezuela, and how Moreno manages substitutions as he continues to evaluate his squad.

For Uzbekistan, the match offers a valuable test against one of Asia's strongest teams on the road.

The match is expected to end at around 9:50 p.m. local time, or about 8:50 a.m. EDT, depending on stoppage time.

Fans can follow the remainder of the match on the broadcasters listed above.