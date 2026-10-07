KOLKATA, India — India's international friendly against two-time World Cup champion Uruguay was halted Tuesday after a thunderstorm and lightning struck near the stadium in Kolkata, with the score tied 1-1 and fans waiting for play to resume.

Players were taken off the field and returned to the locker rooms after lightning was reported near Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, better known as Salt Lake Stadium. Later updates from Indian media said players were returning to the field and the match was expected to resume soon, though no official restart time had been announced.

The match kicked off at 7:30 p.m. local time (10 a.m. EDT, 1400 GMT).

How the goals came

Uruguay took the lead in the 12th minute when striker Darwin Núñez converted a penalty.

India responded 10 minutes later. Midfielder Anirudh Thapa scored in the 22nd minute to level the match, giving the home crowd plenty to cheer against one of South America's most successful national teams.

The score remained 1-1 when the storm forced the stoppage.

A GOAL FOR INDIA… ⚽️💪 A GIANT LEAP FOR INDIAN FOOTBALL! 🇮🇳🔥



🇮🇳 India 1–1 Uruguay 🇺🇾

Thapa scores against the two-time World Cup champions 😮🔥🔥



One goal, One statement… A nation dares to dream 🇮🇳⚽❤️#india #uruguay #football pic.twitter.com/e8inOk7ycX — Shaiju Damodaran (@Shaiju_official) October 6, 2026

Where to watch in India

In India, the match is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Television viewers can watch on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD in Hindi, and Sony Sports Ten 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Bengali-language coverage is available on Sony Aath SD and HD, a popular option for fans in Kolkata and West Bengal.

The match is being streamed live exclusively on the Sony LIV app and website, which requires a subscription for live sports.

Where to watch outside India

Broadcast details outside India were limited. No confirmed broadcaster had been listed for the United States, Uruguay or most other countries before kickoff.

Fans in the U.S. and elsewhere are advised to check local sports listings and streaming services, and to follow live updates through the official social media accounts of the All India Football Federation and the Uruguayan Football Association.

Viewers are urged to avoid unauthorized streams, which can carry security risks and often show poor-quality video.

Kickoff and resumption times in other regions:

United States (Eastern): Kickoff 10 a.m.

United States (Pacific): Kickoff 7 a.m.

United Kingdom: Kickoff 3 p.m.

Uruguay: Kickoff 11 a.m.

Because of the weather delay, the match is expected to finish later than originally scheduled.

Weather delay

Thunderstorms are common in Kolkata in early October, as the monsoon season winds down in eastern India.

Lightning poses a serious safety risk at outdoor sporting events, and football officials typically suspend play when lightning is detected nearby, keeping players and match officials indoors until the threat has passed.

Ahead of kickoff, Indian media reported that the stadium was largely empty an hour before the scheduled start. Other reports later said a sizable crowd had gathered, with a near-capacity attendance expected.

India's lineup

India started with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal, alongside Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia), Manvir Singh, Ryan Dale Williams, Edmund Lalrindika and Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan.

Thapa, the Chennaiyin and Mohun Bagan veteran midfielder, has been one of India's most reliable players in recent years.

Historic window for India

Tuesday's match is the final game of a high-profile international window for India, which has hosted several major opponents on home soil.

India drew 1-1 with Panama earlier in the window and then lost 4-0 to Brazil. The team is still looking for its first win of the window and would like to finish on a high against one of the world's traditional football powers.

The matches have given Indian players a rare chance to test themselves against top international competition and have drawn significant attention from fans.

Uruguay's star power

Uruguay, which won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950, is one of the most decorated national teams in football history and has also won the Copa América a record-tying 15 times.

The team qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America, finishing fourth in South American qualifying.

Núñez, the Uruguayan striker known for his pace and physical style, has been one of the team's most dangerous attackers and proved it again by scoring early Tuesday. His speed and movement in the final third were expected to be a major challenge for India's defense.

According to Indian media reports, Uruguay is being coached by former striker Diego Forlán, one of the country's most celebrated players and the winner of the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2010 World Cup.

A rare matchup

Matches between India and South American heavyweights are rare. India's national team is ranked well below Uruguay in the FIFA world rankings, making Thapa's equalizer a notable moment for the home side.

Indian football has been working to raise its profile internationally, and high-profile friendlies against major teams are seen as a way to boost interest in the sport in a country where cricket dominates.

Kolkata, home to famous clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, is regarded as one of India's football capitals, with a passionate fan base.

Play is expected to resume once officials determine it is safe. If weather conditions do not improve, match officials could decide to shorten or abandon the game.

Fans can follow the remainder of the match on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India. Updates will also be posted on the official channels of both national teams.