CHICAGO — AJ Dybantsa had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards used a dominant third quarter to come from behind and beat the Chicago Bulls 98-94 on Friday night.

The No. 1 overall pick shot 9 of 18 from the field and added two steals and a block. Washington outscored Chicago by 20 points while he was on the floor, the best plus-minus in the game.

The Wizards trailed for much of the first half and were down by as many as 15 points. They then outscored the Bulls 23-9 in the third quarter to take control.

Third-quarter turnaround

Chicago looked in command early. The Bulls opened with a 14-0 run to go up 36-22 and led 29-22 after the first quarter. They took a 60-52 lead into halftime after scoring 31 points in the second quarter.

The game turned after the break. Washington put together a 15-0 run that turned a 60-46 deficit into a 61-60 lead, and Chicago managed just nine points in the third quarter. The Wizards carried a 75-69 lead into the fourth.

The Bulls answered with 25 points in the final period and pulled close, but Washington held on to win the fourth-quarter scoring 25-23 against just enough resistance to protect the margin.

Running game makes the difference

Washington's transition offense was the biggest gap between the teams. The Wizards outscored the Bulls 24-4 on fast-break points, making 10 of 18 attempts in transition.

Washington also had an edge inside, outscoring Chicago 54-48 in the paint. The Wizards shot 69.7% at the rim and won the rebounding battle 60-53.

They won despite a poor night at the free-throw line, where they made just 9 of 17 attempts. Washington's bench also contributed only 12 points, compared with 47 for Chicago's reserves.

Kyshawn George added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the Wizards, though he struggled with his shot, going 5 of 17 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Bulls go cold from deep

Chicago's outside shooting let it down. The Bulls made just 9 of 33 3-pointers, or 27.3%, and shot 40.9% overall.

Norman Powell scored 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting to lead Chicago. Buddy Hield added 15 points off the bench, making 4 of 9 from long range. Tre Jones had 12 points and seven assists, and Nic Claxton finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Josh Giddey had seven assists and six rebounds but scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Noa Essengue made all three of his shots, including two 3-pointers, for eight points, and Isaac Okoro chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.

The Bulls turned 14 Washington turnovers into 18 points but could not overcome their third-quarter drought.

Week in review

The win was Washington's second road victory of the week. The Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors 103-99 on Wednesday.

Chicago had been coming off a 137-107 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, but it could not carry that scoring into Friday's game.

By the numbers

Washington shot 44.4% from the field; Chicago shot 40.9%. Each team finished with 24 assists. The Wizards had nine steals and six blocks. Chicago scored 16 second-chance points; Washington had 17.

Up next

Wizards: Host the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Bulls: Host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.