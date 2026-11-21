OKLAHOMA CITY — Aday Mara had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 16-point deficit with a big fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-120 on Friday night.

Mara was efficient around the basket, making 11 of 15 shots, all in the paint. He grabbed seven offensive rebounds and blocked two shots as Oklahoma City dominated inside.

The Thunder outscored New Orleans 34-22 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Pelicans start hot

Oklahoma City opened the game with an 11-0 run, but New Orleans quickly answered. The Pelicans put together a 12-0 run of their own, led 36-33 after the first quarter and took a 64-56 lead into halftime.

New Orleans built its lead to as many as 16 points, powered by hot 3-point shooting. The Pelicans made 17 of 39 attempts from long range, or 43.6%.

The teams traded baskets in a high-scoring third quarter, with Oklahoma City outscoring New Orleans 36-34. The Pelicans still led 98-92 entering the fourth.

Fourth-quarter surge

The Thunder took over in the final 12 minutes, holding New Orleans to 22 points while scoring 34.

Oklahoma City's interior play was decisive. The Thunder outscored the Pelicans 60-42 in the paint and shot 53.3% from the field overall. They also made 14 of 36 3-point attempts.

Jared McCain scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Bennett Stirtz also had 18 points, making 7 of 10 shots and 4 of 6 from long range.

Kenrich Williams had six points, four assists and three steals in a key reserve role, and Oklahoma City outscored New Orleans by 23 points while he was on the floor.

Isaiah Hartenstein added eight rebounds and four assists, though he committed four turnovers.

The Thunder had 26 assists against 11 turnovers.

Pelicans fall short

Jeremiah Fears and Zion Williamson each scored 22 points to share the team lead for New Orleans. Fears made three 3-pointers and scored eight points in transition. Williamson added seven assists and two steals.

Trey Murphy III scored 17 points, and Herbert Jones added 14, making 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Derik Queen had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Pelicans struggled at the rim, making just 12 of 28 attempts there, and committed 15 turnovers.

Back on track

The win helped Oklahoma City bounce back from a 117-112 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

New Orleans has now lost two straight after falling 122-109 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

By the numbers

Oklahoma City shot 53.3% from the field; New Orleans shot 45.2%. Both teams scored 17 second-chance points. The Thunder had seven blocks to the Pelicans' four. Oklahoma City scored 19 fast-break points to New Orleans' 18.

Up next

Pelicans: Visit the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Thunder: Visit the Miami Heat on Sunday.