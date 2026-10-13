(VIDEO) Tszyu Is Reported to Face 43-Year-Old WBA Champion Lara for a Middleweight Title in Australia
Reports suggest the Australian could meet the 43-year-old champion in late November or December, though negotiations have not yet produced an official announcement.
Tim Tszyu is expected to fight WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara in Australia late next month or in December, a bout that would give the Australian a chance to become a two-division world champion, according to reports that have not yet been matched by a signed announcement.
Boxing News, citing Fox Sports, reported Monday that Tszyu is set to return in late November against Lara, who has not fought since a unanimous decision over Johan Gonzalez last December. Earlier Fox Sports reporting in September said contracts were close to being finalized for a December date. No Limit promoter George Rose told the outlet then, "We've had great discussions with Lara's team, and I feel like something is close to being announced." Tszyu, speaking from training in Thailand, said, "I'd rather fight for a world title," and, "To become a two-division world champion, that's what I'm chasing. And against a guy named Lara." He added, "Liam Paro was the second person and now I'm attempting to be the third. So it would be a real legacy defining moment in my life."
Tszyu, 31, won a unanimous decision over Errol Spence Jr. on July 26 in Sydney. Spence retired after the fight. Tszyu previously held the WBO super-welterweight title. He lost by stoppage to Bakhram Murtazaliev and Sebastian Fundora before a three-fight winning streak that includes the Spence result. Lara, 43, is the oldest reigning world champion. He stopped Danny Garcia in the ninth round in a prior defense and scored two knockdowns against Gonzalez. He is a southpaw. A scheduled unification with Janibek Alimkhanuly last December was canceled after Alimkhanuly failed a drug test.
Jermell Charlo, who has not fought since a points loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2023, has been reported as a possible undercard name. Tszyu has called a fight with Charlo "unfinished business" while saying he prefers the title shot. Rose's September comments and Tszyu's own statements establish that talks were advanced. They do not establish a signed date. The late-November report and the December report are a month apart. Until a promoter posts a contract, a venue and a purse, the fight is a negotiation that both sides have said is close, for a belt held by a 43-year-old who has not been in the ring since December, against a 31-year-old who has won three straight.
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