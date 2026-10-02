TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona man who was briefly detained early in the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been booked into the Pima County jail, prompting a wave of online speculation that authorities have not supported.

Luke Daley, 37, was booked by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, according to jail records, which list a bond of $22,500. The records reviewed by reporters did not specify the charges. Some online accounts claimed he was booked on drug and weapons charges, but those claims could not be independently verified.

Authorities have not linked the booking to the Guthrie case, and there is no indication from investigators that Daley is a suspect in her disappearance.

Online speculation spreads

News of the booking spread quickly on social media, where some users, including a self-styled online investigator, compared Daley's appearance with the masked figure captured on Guthrie's doorbell camera the night she vanished. Online commenters have nicknamed that person "porch guy."

Some users shared side-by-side images and offered their own theories about physical similarities. Those claims are speculation and have not been endorsed by law enforcement.

Daley has previously denied any connection to the case through his attorney.

"Daley has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping," his lawyer, Scileppi, said in a statement in February.

Earlier detention in February

Daley's name first surfaced in connection with the investigation in February, about two weeks after Guthrie disappeared.

On Feb. 13, Pima County deputies and FBI agents executed two search warrants connected to Daley during a law enforcement operation in Tucson, according to his attorney. Daley was detained outside a Culver's restaurant, and his Range Rover was searched and towed. A SWAT team also descended on the home he shares with his mother, about two miles from Guthrie's house, according to Fox News.

Daley and his mother were detained for several hours while the warrants were executed and were later released without charges.

"Like the entire Tucson community, both Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed," his attorney said at the time.

Daley's girlfriend, Kayla Noel Day, was already in the Pima County jail during the February operation on unrelated charges, including allegedly missing court dates, according to Fox News.

Separately, court records show Daley was arrested by Marana police in May 2025 on allegations of selling drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a gun despite a prior felony conviction, Fox News reported. That case predates Guthrie's disappearance.

No suspect named

Nearly eight months after she vanished, authorities have not publicly identified a suspect in Guthrie's disappearance, and no arrests have been made in connection with her case.

Guthrie, 84, the mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1. Investigators believe she was taken from her home overnight. The home was declared a crime scene.

On Feb. 10, the FBI released images from Guthrie's doorbell camera showing a masked, armed figure on her doorstep the night she disappeared. The release generated tens of thousands of tips from the public.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said the case remains active. "This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted," the department said in an earlier statement.

A case beset by hoaxes

The investigation has been complicated by a flood of misinformation, scams and online theories.

This week, investigators ruled that a new ransom message sent to a woman who knew Guthrie was not credible, and the sheriff's office warned the public not to send money in response to unsolicited messages. A former FBI agent also disclosed she had received a similar fake ransom demand in April.

Earlier this year, a California man pleaded guilty to harassment after sending a bogus bitcoin demand to the Guthrie family.

Legal and law enforcement experts have long cautioned that online sleuthing in high-profile cases can harm innocent people and divert attention from legitimate leads. People wrongly identified as suspects online have faced harassment and threats in past cases.

Family's plea

The Guthrie family has offered a reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery. Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly appealed to the public for help.

"Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her," she said in a video posted in July.

Authorities urge anyone with genuine information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, 88-CRIME, or the P3 Tips app, rather than sharing theories on social media.

Officials have not commented publicly on Daley's latest booking.