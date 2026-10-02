Eminem Joins Kid Rock's Christian Album 'Halfway 2 Jesus' as Detroit Duo Reunite Despite Political Divide

DETROIT — Eminem will appear on Kid Rock's upcoming Christian album, "Halfway 2 Jesus," reuniting two of Detroit's best-known music stars for their first recorded collaboration in nearly three decades.

The rapper is featured on "7 Sins," one of 17 tracks on the album, according to a track listing Kid Rock released Thursday. The album marks the rock and country performer's first move into Christian music and his first new studio album since 2022's "Bad Reputation."

Kid Rock's website shows the album alongside an Oct. 17 date and a countdown clock.

Collaboration confirmed

The announcement drew skepticism from some Eminem fans on social media, with several questioning whether the collaboration was real. Complex later reported that a representative for Eminem confirmed "7 Sins" is an official track that will appear on the album.

Kid Rock shared the album cover and track list on X, writing that his new single "'JAMES 1:17' (Jesus Is King) is available everywhere NOW!"

A long Detroit friendship

The collaboration is the latest chapter in a relationship between the two Detroit-area artists that dates back to the 1990s.

Before releasing "The Slim Shady LP," which made him a global superstar, Eminem appeared on "F--- Off," a track from Kid Rock's 1998 breakthrough album, "Devil Without a Cause." Kid Rock later appeared in the music video for Eminem's 2013 single "Berzerk."

In a 2009 interview, Eminem described the two as "pretty good friends."

Differing politics

The pairing has drawn attention because of the artists' sharply different political views. Kid Rock is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and has performed at Republican events and appeared at the White House.

Eminem, by contrast, has been a vocal critic of Trump. In a 2017 freestyle performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the rapper blasted Trump and told any fans who supported the president to choose between them.

Some Eminem fans criticized the new collaboration online, citing Kid Rock's ties to Trump, while others welcomed the reunion.

Complex reported that the two artists hope their work together will set an example for friends with differing political beliefs, citing an excerpt from the album's foreword in which Kid Rock explains the intention behind the collaboration.

Kid Rock's turn to faith

"Halfway 2 Jesus," which Kid Rock has also branded as "Halfway to Jesus," is a faith-themed project that blends rock, country and hip-hop.

In an August interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Kid Rock explained why he decided to make a Christian album.

"Growing up Catholic and going to Catholic church, I was always like, 'I have to confess this is boring. This music is terrible,'" he said.

"So I decided to write the songs that I kind of wanted to celebrate Jesus and my faith with, which are rock 'n' roll, country, hip-hop," he added.

The album's cover artwork shows Kid Rock on a path toward a glowing cross.

Other guests and tracks

Eminem is not the only guest on the album. Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox and country artist Jimmie Allen appear on the title track, "Halfway 2 Jesus."

Other songs on the album include "Freedom," "Why Don't You Look Into Jesus," "Water Into Wine," "I Don't Drink Whiskey Anymore," "Me and Jesus" and a version of "God Bless the USA," which closes the record.

First single and video

The album's first single, "James 1:17 (Jesus Is King)," was released on streaming services Thursday. Its title refers to a verse in the New Testament.

The music video, released the same day, was filmed at Kid Rock's Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee. It is dedicated to Jimmie Bones, Kid Rock's longtime keyboard player, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2024, and to Kalvin Lynch, a fan with an inoperable brain tumor whose Make-A-Wish request was to play drums with Kid Rock.

New merchandise

Kid Rock has relaunched his website with merchandise tied to the album, including religious-themed T-shirts, jackets, hats, license plates, sunglasses, a candle, a prayer journal and a gold cross necklace. Other items include a "holy water flask" and a "stash box" designed to look like a Bible.

A career reinvention

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, rose to fame in the late 1990s with a mix of rap, rock and country, scoring hits such as "Bawitdaba" and "All Summer Long." He has increasingly embraced country music and conservative politics in recent years.

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with 15 Grammy Awards. His most recent album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," was released in 2024.

With the album scheduled for release Oct. 17, fans will soon get to hear what the two Detroit artists created together on "7 Sins," and how Eminem's verses fit into Kid Rock's new faith-centered direction.