Ryan Garcia made his first defense of the WBC welterweight world championship look easy Saturday night, stopping Conor Benn in the second round of a fight built on nearly two years of bitter animosity between the two boxers, at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia, 28, improved to 26-2 with 21 knockouts, dropping Benn with a right hand before overwhelming him with a follow-up barrage that forced referee Thomas Taylor to wave off the fight at the 1:25 mark of the second round. Benn, 29, fell to 25-2 with 14 knockouts and suffered the first stoppage loss of his professional career.

A fast start, then a decisive finish

The fight opened at a frantic pace, with Benn pressing forward early and trying to close the distance against Garcia, who used his reach advantage and footwork to keep his opponent at range and land counter left hooks. One such hook briefly stumbled Benn during the first round, an early sign that Garcia's timing was on point.

The finish came in the second round, when Garcia landed a heavy right hand that sent Benn to the canvas. Benn beat the referee's count and rose back to his feet, but he was clearly compromised, and Garcia quickly trapped him against the ropes and unloaded a sustained barrage of punches. With Benn no longer able to defend himself effectively, Taylor stepped in to end the contest.

Speaking in the ring afterward, Garcia credited a specific physical change for the improved right hand that has now factored into consecutive victories.

"I've always had a right hand, but I've always had injuries," Garcia said. "These are the first two fights I've had no injuries to my right hand."

He also reflected on his emotional state following the win. "I feel very... It's surprising, I feel at peace," Garcia said.

The end of a lengthy, personal buildup

Saturday's bout carried significant weight beyond the title itself, closing out a rivalry between the two fighters that had simmered for roughly two years. The bad blood dated back to friction between Garcia and Benn dating to their rise through the sport's welterweight and middleweight ranks, and the buildup to the fight was marked by pointed exchanges between the two camps in the lead-up to fight week.

Garcia entered the bout as a heavy betting favorite, listed at -330 odds by DraftKings, and had told ESPN's "First Take" earlier in the week that he expected to win by knockout. Benn, for his part, had bulked up significantly for the matchup, reportedly weighing in as high as 178 pounds during preparation before making weight at the 147-pound welterweight limit, a stark contrast to Garcia, who stayed relatively close to the limit throughout fight week. The size discrepancy was visible when the two fighters faced off before the bout.

Garcia's path to a second title defense

The win marked Garcia's first successful defense of the WBC welterweight championship, which he captured in February with a unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios, dropping Barrios in the opening round with an overhand right en route to lopsided scorecards. Saturday's fight against Benn was Garcia's third bout competing at 147 pounds.

Benn, meanwhile, was fighting for a major world title for the first time in his career. He had earned his position as the WBC's top-ranked contender following a pair of hard-fought bouts against Chris Eubank Jr. at a catchweight in 2025, with the rivals splitting those two fights before Benn moved back down toward the welterweight division in pursuit of a title opportunity. His most recent outing prior to Saturday came in April, when he earned a one-sided decision win over Regis Prograis at a 150-pound catchweight.

What comes next for both fighters

In the aftermath of Saturday's stoppage, attention has already begun shifting toward potential next steps for both men. Garcia has been floated as a possible opponent for Teofimo Lopez, who recently won the WBA welterweight title and appeared near the ring during Saturday's card in an apparent attempt to arrange a future matchup with Garcia. An all-American showdown between the two would represent one of the more anticipated fights the 147-pound division could produce in the near term.

For Benn, Saturday's defeat may prompt a reconsideration of his path forward in the sport. Some speculation has already turned toward a potential third meeting with Eubank Jr., continuing a family rivalry that traces back to their fathers, former boxers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., who famously feuded in the ring decades earlier. Given the size and speed disadvantages Benn displayed against Garcia on Saturday, it remains an open question whether he will continue campaigning at welterweight or return to competing at middleweight, where his two fights against Eubank Jr. took place.

A milestone night for a new promotion

Saturday's card, promoted under the Zuffa Boxing banner led by UFC CEO Dana White, represented the promotion's most high-profile event since its launch earlier this year. The night also featured a significant performance from cruiserweight titleholder Jai Opetaia, who stopped previously undefeated champion Noel Mikaelian in the ninth round to add to his collection of championship belts. Event organizers reported a sold-out crowd of 18,855 fans at T-Mobile Arena, with an announced live gate revenue of just over $8 million for the evening's card.

With Garcia's dominant title defense now completed, the welterweight division's landscape appears increasingly likely to be shaped by a potential Garcia-Lopez showdown, while Benn faces a pivotal decision about his next move following the first true stoppage loss of his career.