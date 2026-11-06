LeBron James Sends Cease and Desist to AI Betting App Over 'Bron' Ad as Luka Doncic Reportedly Objects

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James' attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to an AI sports-betting app over an advertisement that appeared to use his name and likeness without permission.

The ad left little doubt about who it was meant to evoke. It never showed James' face but depicted a basketball player who closely resembled James from behind, wearing a No. 23 jersey that read "Bron" on the back. The ad has already been taken down on X.

What the letter says

In the cease-and-desist letter, obtained by Front Office Sports, James' attorneys state that James "neither approved any use and/or exploitation of, nor authorized or granted permission" for his name or likeness to be used in the ad.

The lawyers also raised a conflict with an existing deal. They noted that the 76ers star already has an "exclusive endorsement arrangement" with Polymarket.

The ad's content raised further concerns. James' attorneys said the Bron AI ad appeared to show James' character placing bets on NBA games, which they called "a very serious violation of NBA rules and regulations."

Other athletes involved

James was not the only star featured. His former teammate, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić, reportedly also asked the company to stop using his likeness after his picture appeared in the ad.

Pictures of other athletes, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayden Daniels, Christian McCaffrey and Donovan Mitchell, also appeared in the ad.

Ad pulled

Bron AI quickly pulled the ad from social media. It remains unclear whether the company will face further consequences.

A growing issue

The dispute highlights growing tension between athletes and companies using artificial intelligence to create content that mimics real people. Right-of-publicity laws in many U.S. states give individuals control over commercial use of their names and likenesses, and AI-generated content has added new complexity to how those protections are enforced.

The case also comes as sports leagues face scrutiny over the rapid growth of betting and prediction markets, making unauthorized associations between star players and gambling products particularly sensitive.