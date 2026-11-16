SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Oklahoma City Thunder forced 22 turnovers, Aday Mara had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Oklahoma City beat the Sacramento Kings 125-103 on Sunday night.

The Thunder's defense set the tone. Oklahoma City recorded 15 steals and turned Sacramento's mistakes into easy baskets, pulling away for a comfortable road win.

Mara, the rookie center, was a force on the glass. Eight of his 13 rebounds came on the offensive end, giving the Thunder extra possessions throughout the game.

Balanced scoring for Oklahoma City

The Thunder spread their scoring around. Ajay Mitchell scored 14 points and Jared McCain added 12. Alex Caruso scored 11 and had four steals, leading the defensive pressure that disrupted Sacramento all night. Kenrich Williams added 10 points.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 11 rebounds, joining Mara in controlling the paint. Between them, the two big men gave Oklahoma City a clear edge in size and effort around the basket.

The balanced scoring reflected the Thunder's depth. Several key players contributed in limited minutes, and no one needed a huge night for Oklahoma City to win easily.

Kings undone by turnovers

Sacramento's 22 turnovers were the main problem. The Kings struggled against Oklahoma City's pressure, and many of their mistakes led directly to points the other way.

Malik Monk led the Kings with 14 points and 10 assists, posting a double-double. Plowden scored 13. Leaky Black added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range but fouled out.

Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and 13 rebounds, his usual presence on the glass, but Sacramento could not get enough out of its half-court offense to keep up. Cardwell added 10 points.

What it means

The win was a quick recovery for Oklahoma City after a narrow 113-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Thunder's defense, one of the league's best, was at its most disruptive on Sunday.

Fifteen steals and 22 forced turnovers show the kind of pressure that makes Oklahoma City hard to play against. Caruso's four steals reflected his role as one of the league's top perimeter defenders.

Mara's double-double was a strong sign for the rookie. His offensive rebounding gave the Thunder a second wave of offense, and his size in the paint gives Oklahoma City another option at center alongside Hartenstein.

For Sacramento, ball security remains a major problem. Twenty-two turnovers against a team as quick as Oklahoma City is a recipe for a lopsided loss. Monk's playmaking and Sabonis's rebounding were positives, but the Kings need to take better care of the ball to compete with top teams.

Up next

Oklahoma City continues its road trip later in the week. Sacramento returns to action at home looking to clean up its turnovers.