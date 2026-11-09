Stephen Curry Praises Warriors Bench After Overtime Win Over Magic as Golden State Stretches Streak to Seven

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry carried the Golden State Warriors in crunch time against the Orlando Magic, but afterward he wanted to talk about the players who gave him a breather.

The Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games after outlasting the Magic in overtime on Saturday. Curry scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the bench stepped up in the 126-119 win at Chase Center.

A trust-building moment

Curry and Draymond Green started overtime on the bench. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry made clear that he and Green didn't like starting overtime on the bench, but they trusted coach Steve Kerr's plan.

Curry said the reserves "won that minute and a half by four points" before he and Green returned to close the game.

He said such moments build confidence over a long season. "We have enough to win on any given night," Curry said, adding it takes a lot of trust and commitment from everybody.

Bench production

Georges Niang scored 11 points and made smart plays down the stretch, Brandon Williams added nine and Charles Bassey had eight points and four rebounds. Kerr used seven players off the bench, and all of them scored at least one basket.

Curry's big night

Curry was efficient throughout, making 13 of 19 shots and all 10 of his free throws while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Up next

The Warriors host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday to finish a six-game homestand, then begin a five-game road trip through Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas and Memphis from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19.