Minerals 260 Shares Slide 8.5% in Broad Risk-Off Selloff Despite A$600 Million Cash and Bullabulling Progress

SYDNEY — Shares of Minerals 260 Ltd. fell 8.5% on Friday, among the steepest decliners on the Australian market, as a global selloff triggered by a rout in U.S. technology stocks weighed on riskier companies.

Minerals 260 shares lost 7 cents to close at 75 Australian cents, after trading between 71.5 cents and 78.25 cents. About 10.7 million shares changed hands, leaving the gold developer valued at roughly A$1.9 billion.

The drop came on a weak day for Australian equities. The ASX 200 closed 0.5% lower, as markets across Asia were hit by a selloff in artificial intelligence and chip stocks following Democrats' sweeping U.S. midterm victories.

The company did not release market-sensitive news on Friday.

Below the placement price

The decline leaves the shares well short of the price institutional investors paid in September. Minerals 260 raised A$250 million through a two-tranche placement at 88 cents a share to fund the Bullabulling Gold Project's path to a final investment decision in early 2027.

The stock has struggled to hold gains above that level. Even after an 8.45% gain to 77 cents in late October, the shares remained below the placement price.

Well funded

Minerals 260 has a large cash buffer. The company ended the quarter with about A$600 million in pro forma cash after raising A$420 million from Franco-Nevada and a two-tranche equity placement.

That funding cuts one of the main risks facing gold developers. Securing funding early reduces the risk that developers struggle to raise capital when sentiment toward the sector weakens.

A large project

Bullabulling is a sizable gold asset. Minerals 260 increased the Bullabulling Mineral Resource in July to 190 million tonnes at 1.0 gram per tonne gold for 6.2 million ounces. The company also reported a maiden reserve of 2.5 million ounces.

The project's location supports development. Bullabulling sits 65 kilometers west of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Management has ambitious goals. Managing Director Luke McFadyen has said the project would make Minerals 260 "the next mid-tier gold producer on the ASX."

Timeline

Key milestones lie ahead. The company expects the detailed feasibility study, final investment decision and village readiness to line up in early 2027. It aims to bring Bullabulling into production by the end of 2028.

Costs are tracking to plan for now. Management said project costs remain broadly in line with the pre-feasibility study, despite industry-wide inflation pressure.

Risks

The stock is volatile and tied closely to bullion. As a pre-production developer, Minerals 260 faces the usual execution risks of securing approvals, finalizing debt funding, controlling construction costs and delivering on time, and its share price is highly sensitive to gold prices.

Despite Friday's decline, the shares are still up about 142% over the past year.