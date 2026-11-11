Seagate FireCuda Forge Brings Back Hybrid Storage, Pairing Up to 20TB Hard Drive With Your Own SSD for Speed

FREMONT, Calif. — Seagate Technology on Tuesday introduced the FireCuda Forge, an external storage drive that pairs a high-capacity hard disk with a solid-state drive supplied by the buyer. The new product is meant to give gamers and content creators both lots of space and fast access to the files they use most.

The Forge is the first product built on Seagate's new Alkemi intelligent storage platform. The software learns how a user works and automatically moves frequently used files to the faster SSD while keeping larger libraries on the hard drive.

"Forge is built on the idea that they shouldn't have to," Lance Ohara, Seagate's vice president of Edge IoT marketing, said in a statement, referring to users having to choose between speed and capacity.

"Powered by our new Alkemi technology, it combines the responsiveness users want with the storage capacity they need in one intelligently managed system to give gamers and creators the best of both worlds," he said.

Bring your own SSD

Unlike earlier hybrid drives, the FireCuda Forge doesn't come with an SSD. Buyers must install their own M.2 2280 NVMe solid-state drive, which Seagate says is required for the device to work.

The drive comes in 8-terabyte and 20-terabyte hard drive versions, priced at $699 and $899. It is available now from Seagate's online store and authorized retailers. The hard drive inside can also be upgraded.

Seagate says the Forge reaches sequential read speeds of up to 2,500 megabytes per second and write speeds of up to 2,000 megabytes per second, far faster than a typical external hard drive. Actual performance will depend on the SSD a buyer installs.

The drive supports Windows 11 and macOS 26 and later.

How Alkemi works

Alkemi uses a technique the storage industry calls tiering, or dynamic caching. It watches usage patterns and keeps recent, frequently used or "behaviorally relevant" data on the SSD, while storing less active files on the hard drive.

Seagate said the system adapts as a user's habits change and manages file placement behind the scenes, so the computer sees the Forge as a single drive rather than two separate ones.

That design has a tradeoff. Because Alkemi constantly moves data between the two components, the SSD and hard drive can't be used as independent storage volumes, according to reporting by GamesBeat. Seagate also said the Forge is not network-attached storage.

Seagate said the technology brings tiering of the kind used in data centers to the desktop. The company said the Forge is useful for workloads such as capturing gameplay video, where large files are written continuously.

Why now

Seagate has made hybrid drives before, combining spinning disks with small amounts of flash memory. The difference with the Forge is that users choose and supply the SSD.

The launch comes as prices for flash memory have jumped, driven partly by demand from AI data centers. That has made large SSDs expensive for consumers, while hard drives remain much cheaper per terabyte. A hybrid setup lets users buy a smaller, more affordable SSD and still get fast performance for their most-used files.

Seagate, one of the world's largest makers of hard drives, has benefited strongly from the AI boom, as cloud providers buy huge amounts of mass storage for training and running AI models.