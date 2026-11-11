STOCKHOLM — Spotify is giving its AI DJ a major update, letting Premium subscribers choose from nine new voices with distinct personalities and turn off much of the commentary between songs.

The streaming company announced the changes Tuesday, revisiting one of its earliest artificial intelligence features with customization options like those offered by AI assistants.

"Spotify Premium listeners in markets where DJ is available can choose from an expanded selection of DJ voices in English and Spanish," the company said in a post on its For the Record blog.

New voices, new personalities

The update adds seven English voices with British, American, Irish, Australian and Indian accents, and two new Spanish voices. Each voice has its own personality.

The Spanish options are Nico, described as more down-to-earth, and Fabi, described as wittier and friendlier. They replace "Livi," the previous Spanish DJ, and are now the only Spanish voices.

The new voices do not replace "X," the DJ's original English voice, which was based on real recordings of a Spotify employee and remains available.

Spotify shared short audio previews of each voice in a post on Instagram.

Less talk, more music

Spotify also added a setting that cuts down on the DJ's chatter. When it's turned on, the DJ skips commentary between sets of songs and limits itself to short acknowledgments when a session starts or when a listener asks for different music.

Spotify said the option lets people use the DJ in situations where they might otherwise choose a playlist, such as hosting a party where they want background music without interruptions.

Listeners can still change genres, artists or the mix while the DJ is running by tapping the DJ button again.

To access the new settings, users can search for "DJ" in the Spotify app, then tap the three-dot menu to pick a voice and set commentary preferences.

Rollout

The new voices and settings began rolling out Tuesday, Nov. 10, to Premium subscribers in markets where the DJ is already available. Spotify offers the feature in more than 95 markets.

Spotify's most popular AI feature

Spotify launched the AI DJ in 2023 as a radio-style experience that mixes personalized music picks with spoken commentary from an AI voice. It added an interactive version in May 2025 that lets listeners request music by voice, and later expanded the feature to Spanish speakers.

The DJ is Spotify's most popular AI feature by far, used by more than 94 million Premium listeners, according to the company.

Spotify has added a range of AI tools in recent years, including AI-generated playlists and personalized recommendations, with mixed reactions from users. Some listeners have complained that the DJ talks too much or that its original voice felt repetitive, and the new options appear aimed at those complaints.

The update reflects a wider trend across the tech industry toward letting users customize the voice, tone and personality of AI assistants, as companies compete to make AI features feel more personal and less intrusive.

Spotify, based in Stockholm, is the world's largest music streaming service by subscribers. It has been steadily raising prices and adding premium features as it works to improve profitability.