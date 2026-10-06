SHANGHAI — Hong Kong's Coleman Wong defeated Australian teenager Cruz Hewitt 6-4, 6-1 on Monday in the first round of qualifying at the Shanghai Masters, ending the son of former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt's debut at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Wong, the ninth seed in qualifying, needed just two sets on Stadium Court to advance to the final round of qualifying, leaving him one win away from a place in the main draw of one of the biggest tournaments on the men's tour.

The 17-year-old Hewitt, ranked No. 322 in the world, was playing in Shanghai on a qualifying wildcard. It was his first appearance at the Masters 1000 level, the tier of tournaments just below the four Grand Slams.

Experience proves decisive

The match was a contest between a player ranked around No. 100 and a teenager still in the early stages of his professional career, and the gap in experience showed.

The first set stayed close, with Hewitt holding firm through much of the opening stretch. But Wong secured the decisive break to take the set 6-4.

The second set was one-sided. Wong raised his level and broke Hewitt's serve repeatedly, racing through the set 6-1 to close out the match in straight sets.

Wong has relied on a strong serve this season, winning about 81% of his service games over his recent matches, according to match statistics.

The left-hander from Hong Kong will next play in the final round of qualifying, with a spot in the main draw at stake.

A city of significance for the Hewitts

Although his stay was brief, Cruz Hewitt's appearance in Shanghai carried special meaning for his family.

His father, Lleyton Hewitt, won the Tennis Masters Cup, now known as the ATP Finals, in Shanghai in 2002, successfully defending the title he won the previous year. That remains the most recent triumph by an Australian at the season-ending championship.

Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002, became the youngest man to finish a year ranked No. 1. He now serves as captain of Australia's Davis Cup team.

Cruz Hewitt was one of seven Australians competing in Shanghai qualifying this week, part of a 10-player Australian contingent that included three players with direct entry into the main draw.

A rising junior star

Despite Monday's loss, Cruz Hewitt has enjoyed a breakthrough season.

He reached the boys' singles final at Wimbledon this year, one of the biggest results of his junior career. That run helped earn him a wildcard into qualifying at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington in late July.

In Washington, he advanced past the first round of qualifying when former top-25 player Dusan Lajovic of Serbia retired while trailing 5-2 in the first set. Hewitt's father watched from the stands as his son moved within one win of his first ATP main draw.

Hewitt began competing in ITF junior events at 13 and entered his first professional tournament at 14 in Darwin in September 2023. He made his senior Grand Slam debut in qualifying at the 2025 Australian Open after receiving a wildcard as one of Australia's top-ranked juniors.

At 17, he remains one of the most closely watched young players in Australian tennis, in part because of his famous name but increasingly because of his own results.

Wong building on history

For Wong, the victory continues a steady rise that has made him one of the most successful players in Hong Kong's tennis history.

The 22-year-old made history last year at the U.S. Open, where he became the first male player from Hong Kong to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw. He went on to beat Britain's Learner Tien and then American Mitchell Walton...

Wong then pushed former top-five player Andrey Rublev in the third round before losing a hard-fought match on Aug. 30, 2025. The run drew wide attention in Hong Kong and lifted his profile on the tour.

A former top junior, Wong won the Australian Open boys' doubles title in 2021 alongside Alexander Blockx and reached a career-high ranking inside the top 150 in singles following his U.S. Open breakthrough.

He has also represented China in international competition, including at the Asian Games.

His form this season has been mixed, with a record of seven wins and 10 losses over a recent stretch of matches. But Monday's convincing win marked a strong start to his week in Shanghai.

Shanghai's strong field

The Shanghai Masters is the final Masters 1000 event of the season in Asia and one of the most prestigious tournaments on the ATP calendar.

The event features many of the world's top players and offers significant ranking points as players compete for spots in the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, in November.

Qualifying rounds give lower-ranked players and rising talents a chance to earn a place in the main draw alongside the sport's biggest names. Players who advance through qualifying can collect valuable ranking points and prize money.

For Wong, reaching the main draw would offer the chance to test himself against top-level opposition on one of Asia's biggest stages.

Wong will play his final qualifying match later this week, with the winner advancing to the main draw.

Hewitt is expected to return to the lower-level professional circuit as he continues his transition from junior tennis, with the Australian summer swing and the Australian Open in January among his next major targets.

While the result was a setback, the experience of competing at a Masters 1000 event at 17 could prove valuable for a player many in Australia view as a future contender on the tour.