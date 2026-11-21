DETROIT — Scottie Barnes scored 29 points on 14-of-21 shooting, and the Toronto Raptors held off a late push by the Detroit Pistons for a 105-102 victory on Friday night.

Barnes did all of his damage inside the arc. He added five rebounds and five assists as Toronto led for most of the night and withstood a fourth-quarter rally.

Allen Graves had 20 points and 10 rebounds, making all six of his free throws and adding three steals. Immanuel Quickley finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

Raptors control most of the night

Toronto built its lead steadily. The Raptors led 26-23 after the first quarter and 54-48 at halftime, and they stretched their advantage to as many as 14 points.

Detroit never led by more than two points all night. The Pistons' best stretch came in the third quarter, when an 11-0 run pulled them within 72-70.

Toronto steadied itself and carried a 77-72 lead into the fourth quarter. Detroit outscored the Raptors 30-28 in the final period but could not complete the comeback.

Efficient offense

Toronto's shooting was the difference. The Raptors made 42 of 77 shots from the field, or 54.5%, and hit 67.3% of their 2-point attempts.

They moved the ball well, finishing with 29 assists on 42 made baskets. Toronto dominated the paint, scoring 54 points inside compared with Detroit's 44.

The Raptors were less sharp from long range, making 9 of 28 3-point attempts. They also made 12 of 14 free throws.

Jamison Battle added 10 points off the bench, while Ja'Kobe Walter and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored eight apiece. Jackson-Davis made all four of his shots.

Cunningham carries Detroit

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 23 points and nine assists, shooting 10 of 22 from the field. He struggled at the line, making just 1 of 4 free throws.

Kevin Huerter scored 20 points, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Daniss Jenkins added 14 points, and Ausar Thompson had 13 points, six rebounds and five offensive boards.

Javonte Green gave Detroit a lift off the bench with 12 points, making 3 of 4 from deep.

The Pistons shot 45.7% overall and outshot Toronto from 3-point range, making 12 of 33. They also forced 15 Toronto turnovers and scored 19 points off them.

But Detroit's 25% shooting from midrange and the Raptors' edge inside proved too much to overcome.

Bouncing back

The win was a rebound for Toronto after a 103-99 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Detroit had come into the night riding momentum from a 122-109 victory at New Orleans on Wednesday.

By the numbers

Toronto shot 54.5% from the field; Detroit shot 45.7%. The Raptors had 29 assists to the Pistons' 20. Detroit outscored Toronto 10-4 in fast-break points. Toronto out-rebounded Detroit 45-42.

Up next

Pistons: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Raptors: Continue their schedule next week.