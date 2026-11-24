FORT MYERS, Fla. — Northern Iowa and Davidson open the Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday morning in a Thanksgiving-week matchup between two programs meeting for the first time.

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. That is 10 a.m. Central for Panthers fans back in Iowa.

How to watch the livestream

Northern Iowa's athletic department lists an online stream as the way to watch. Tip-off for both games on Monday and Wednesday is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT with live coverage available on PassTheBallLive.com, along with live radio coverage on the Panther Sports Radio Network (93.5 The Mix / Varsity Network app). UNI's official schedule also lists the TV outlet as PassThaBallLive.com and radio on the Panther Sports Radio Network.

A national college basketball schedule from BustingBrackets also lists the 11 a.m. game on "PTB Live."

One betting outlet lists a different platform. BetMGM lists the Northern Iowa / Davidson TV channel as ESPN+. Fans should confirm through the schools' official athletics websites before tip-off. The UNI and Davidson schedule pages both carry "Watch" links for the game.

Quick viewing guide

Game: Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Davidson Wildcats

Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Davidson Wildcats Date: Monday, Nov. 23, 2026

Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 Time: 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT

11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida Stream: PassThaBallLive.com, according to UNI Athletics

PassThaBallLive.com, according to UNI Athletics Radio: Panther Sports Radio Network (93.5 The Mix / Varsity Network app)

Davidson favored

Oddsmakers see the Wildcats as the stronger team. Davidson is a 5.5-point favorite over Northern Iowa, with the over/under set at 143.5 points.

A sports data model gives Davidson about a 70% chance of winning, with Northern Iowa at about 30%.

First-ever meeting

The teams have never played each other. UNI said the Panthers will face both Davidson and Charlotte for the first time in program history in Florida.

Davidson has looked sharp early. According to CBS Sports, the Wildcats opened with wins over Washington State, 76-61, Mercer, 88-76, and Bradley, 62-45, before a 64-58 loss to Howard on Nov. 14.

Northern Iowa enters with momentum from last season. The Panthers won the 2026 Missouri Valley Conference tournament, the program's sixth title, under coach Ben Jacobson, and Trey Campbell was named tournament MVP. UNI's 2025-26 campaign ultimately ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to St. John's.

Tournament format

This year's event is bigger than in past seasons. This year's Beach Division includes Purdue, Oklahoma, DePaul and Pitt, while the Palms Division features six teams for the first time: Charlotte, Davidson, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia State, Northern Iowa and Tulane.

The ninth annual Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off features 10 men's basketball games across the Palms and Beach divisions, and Palms Division teams play twice each.

Rest of Monday's schedule

Monday's slate at the arena continues after the UNI-Davidson opener with Charlotte vs. FGCU at 1:30 p.m. and Tulane vs. Georgia State at 4 p.m.

What's next

Both teams return to the court Wednesday. Northern Iowa faces Charlotte at 11 a.m., and Tulane takes on Davidson at 1:30 p.m.

The Panthers then have a marquee road game ahead. UNI visits Kansas on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at historic Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Tickets

All games take place at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of FSW in Fort Myers, and tickets are sold per division for each day..