CHICAGO — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes, and the Chicago Bears' defense sacked Tyler Shough six times, including one for a safety, as Chicago beat the New Orleans Saints 21-13 on Sunday.

Chicago's defense took over in a low-scoring game, and its pressure produced the key points in the fourth quarter.

Early control

The Bears scored first. Cairo Santos kicked a 41-yard field goal with 10:48 left in the first quarter.

Williams then threw two second-quarter touchdown passes. He found D'Andre Swift for a 3-yard score with 11:37 left in the half, then hit rookie tight end Colston Loveland for a 15-yard touchdown. That made it 16-0, after Santos missed the extra point.

Saints respond

New Orleans got back into it before halftime. Shough threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara with 3:38 left in the half.

The Saints' kicker, Smyth, then made a 56-yard field goal with three seconds left, cutting Chicago's lead to 16-10 at the break.

Defense makes the difference

Chicago added a field goal in the third quarter. Santos made a 35-yarder with 7:20 left in the third, making it 19-10.

The defense then delivered the key play. Early in the fourth quarter, Montez Sweat sacked Shough in the end zone for a safety, pushing the lead to 21-10 with 13:02 left.

Smyth added a 51-yard field goal with 1:15 left, but Chicago held on.

By the numbers

Chicago's pass rush overwhelmed New Orleans. The Bears had six sacks for 35 yards, 10 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

Shough was under pressure all day. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 222 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Williams was efficient. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

The Bears ran the ball well, gaining 146 yards on 33 carries. Total yardage was nearly even: Chicago had 311 yards and New Orleans 307.

Both teams turned the ball over twice.

What's next

The Bears face a big test on Thanksgiving. Chicago visits the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET, in a key NFC North matchup.

New Orleans travels to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.