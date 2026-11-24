PHILADELPHIA — Deni Avdija scored 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled away in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-111 on Monday night, spoiling an efficient 23-point performance from LeBron James.

James shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He also made 3 of 4 free throws and added six rebounds and three assists in Philadelphia's loss.

Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points for the 76ers, going 7 of 16 from the floor and 6 of 6 at the line, with five assists. VJ Edgecombe added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Blazers pull away late

The game was close at halftime. Philadelphia led 32-30 after the first quarter, and Portland took a 69-69 tie into the break after outscoring the Sixers 39-37 in the second.

Portland took control after the break. The Trail Blazers outscored Philadelphia 32-23 in the third quarter and 27-19 in the fourth, building a lead as large as 22 points. A 9-0 run late in the game helped put it away.

Avdija leads Portland

Avdija was the best player on the floor. He shot 12 of 19, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and added seven assists.

Portland got contributions across its roster. Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each scored 18 points, with Lillard going 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and Holiday hitting 4 of 5 from deep. Scoot Henderson scored 17 points off the bench and finished plus-28.

Donovan Clingan dominated the glass. The center had 15 points and 18 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting, along with five assists and two blocks.

Three-point gap decides it

Outside shooting made the difference. Portland made 19 of 42 3-pointers (45.2%), while Philadelphia hit just 9 of 33 (27.3%).

The Trail Blazers also controlled the boards, outrebounding the 76ers 60-44 overall. Portland's bench outscored Philadelphia's 54-24.

The 76ers did their damage inside. Both teams scored 50 points in the paint, and Philadelphia shot 47.1% from the field overall. They also took care of the ball, committing only nine turnovers.

James' efficient night

James was one of the few bright spots for Philadelphia. He finished with a true shooting percentage of nearly 78% and committed just one turnover in his outing.

His shooting from deep stood out. James' 4-of-5 mark from 3-point range was his team's best, on a night when the rest of the 76ers made just 5 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc.

Streak snapped

The loss ended a strong run for Philadelphia. The 76ers had won five straight games, most recently a 132-129 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday. Philadelphia fell to 14-4, according to schedule data.

Up next

The 76ers stay home to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern. They then head out on the road to play Indiana on Friday and Houston on Saturday.