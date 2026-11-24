PALM DESERT, Calif. — UC San Diego and San Jose State meet late Monday night in California's desert. Both teams are trying to bounce back from opening-round losses at the Acrisure Series.

Tip-off is set for 12 a.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Pacific) at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The Mountain West's Spartans and the Big West's Tritons meet in the event's consolation game.

How to watch the livestream

The game is streaming online rather than on traditional television. Live coverage is on FloCollege. San Jose State's official schedule lists FloSports as the broadcast outlet for its Nov. 23 game at Acrisure Arena.

UC San Diego is also offering audio. The Tritons' live events page lists the radio broadcast on 97.3 The Fan, along with links for streaming video, streaming audio and live stats.

FloSports requires a paid subscription. Viewers can stream on the FloSports website or app on phones, tablets and connected TV devices.

Quick viewing guide

Game: UC San Diego Tritons vs. San Jose State Spartans

UC San Diego Tritons vs. San Jose State Spartans Date: Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 (Tuesday, Nov. 24, Eastern time)

Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 (Tuesday, Nov. 24, Eastern time) Time: 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET

9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Venue: Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, California Stream: FloSports / FloCollege

FloSports / FloCollege Radio: 97.3 The Fan (UC San Diego)

Each team lost its opening game at the event on Sunday. San José State enters with a 3-3 record, and UC San Diego comes in at 3-2.

San Jose State fell to Loyola Chicago 72-63 in its semifinal. UC San Diego lost to Seattle U in the other opening-round matchup.

Contrasting styles

The matchup pairs a high-scoring team with a more balanced one. UC San Diego runs a fast-paced attack, putting up 84.8 points per game while surrendering 88.4 per contest. San Jose State has a more balanced profile, scoring 80.7 points per night while holding opponents to 78.5, a positive scoring margin.

That suggests a fast-paced game. If the Tritons push the tempo, the Spartans' defense will be tested. If San Jose State slows things down, UC San Diego's defensive struggles could become a bigger problem.

Tight matchup expected

Oddsmakers and models see the game as close to even. A sports data model gives UC San Diego about a 56% chance to win, with San Jose State at about 44%. One betting site listed San José State at plus-105 on the moneyline.

Rematch already scheduled

The two teams will see each other again soon. San Jose State hosts UC San Diego on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, with a 4:30 p.m. Pacific tip-off. That game is listed on MW+.

That gives both coaching staffs an early look at an opponent they will face again within a month.

What's next

San Jose State's schedule continues after the tournament. The Spartans visit Utah Valley on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

UC San Diego will continue its non-conference schedule before opening Big West play. Both teams are looking for a win to leave the desert on a positive note.

About the Acrisure Series

The event brings several programs to Acrisure Arena during Thanksgiving week, giving fans in the Coachella Valley a run of college basketball games. The tournament format guarantees each team multiple games, so losing teams still play in consolation matchups such as this one.