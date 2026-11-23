SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes, and the San Francisco 49ers scored 21 points in the second quarter to beat the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 on Sunday night.

San Francisco took over the game in the second quarter. After the teams were tied at 7 after one quarter, the 49ers outscored Minnesota 21-3 in the second.

Purdy nearly perfect

Purdy was efficient all night. He completed 22 of 27 passes, about 81%, for 260 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, for a passer rating of 143.8.

The 49ers scored on their first drive. Purdy found tight end George Kittle for a 17-yard touchdown down the middle with 11:21 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota answered late in the quarter. Aaron Jones ran 11 yards around left end for a touchdown with 1:18 left, and Will Reichard's extra point tied the game at 7.

A second-quarter surge

The 49ers broke the game open early in the second quarter. Purdy hit Kittle again, this time for an 8-yard score, giving San Francisco a 14-7 lead with 14:18 left in the half.

Reichard made a 48-yard field goal to pull the Vikings within 14-10. That was their last score of the night.

Purdy then found Mike Evans for a 4-yard touchdown with 2:14 left in the half, making it 21-10.

A pick-six seals it

Four seconds later, the game was effectively over. On Minnesota's next snap, J. Brown intercepted Kirk Cousins at the Minnesota 18 and returned it for a touchdown. The 49ers led 28-10 at halftime.

Christian McCaffrey added the final score. He ran 6 yards up the middle for a touchdown with 13:30 left in the game.

By the numbers

San Francisco didn't commit a turnover, while Minnesota had two: Cousins' interception and a lost fumble. The 49ers finished with 343 total yards to the Vikings' 324.

Minnesota had the ball longer, 32:20 to the 49ers' 27:40, but couldn't turn that into points. The Vikings missed two field goals from 50 yards or longer.

The 49ers' defense was disruptive. It recorded seven quarterback hits, a sack, five tackles for loss and two fourth-down stops.

Cousins completed 29 of 43 passes for 264 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, a passer rating of 74.2. The Vikings ran for only 69 yards on 21 carries.

What's next

San Francisco plays an NFC West rival next. The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Minnesota returns home to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.