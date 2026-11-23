SHANGHAI — A museum dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo has opened on Shanghai's busiest shopping street, giving Chinese fans their first permanent showcase of the Portuguese star's career. Outside stands a towering statue of his famous goal celebration.

The museum opened in Shanghai on November 21, marking its debut in the Chinese mainland. The CR7 Museum covers nearly 3,000 square meters on the third floor of Hall C at the Shanghai No. 1 Shopping Center on Nanjing Road E.

A record-setting statue

The biggest attraction is outside. A seven-meter statue of Ronaldo performing his trademark "Siu" celebration stands outside the museum. It is described as the world's tallest full-body statue of the football star.

The monument depicts the 41-year-old Ronaldo in a Portugal national team jersey with the number seven. The unveiling drew large crowds of fans to the pedestrian street.

Ronaldo himself stayed away. Although Ronaldo did not attend the ceremony, his elder brother Hugo Aveiro and close friend Miguel Paixao were present.

From Madeira to Riyadh

The exhibition follows Ronaldo's life from his island childhood to global fame. One section recreates the dormitory where he lived as a young player at Sporting CP in Lisbon. Pink bedsheets and a message on the wall recall his ambition: "One day I will be the best No. 7 in the world."

Other recreated settings include a living room, club dressing rooms and the players' tunnel at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The museum features 10 dedicated sections.

Trophies on show for the first time

The collection is the main draw for fans. More than 50 items, including trophies, jerseys and football boots, were brought from Madeira. Several are shown in mainland China for the first time. Highlights include his 2008 Ballon d'Or, a European Championship trophy, and a pair of match-worn boots.

The display also includes a shirt marking his 350th goal for Real Madrid, signed by coach Zinedine Zidane and the whole team, and a shirt Ronaldo signed for the Shanghai museum.

The items come from the original Museu CR7 in Ronaldo's hometown of Funchal on Madeira. That museum houses the player's trophies and has long been a pilgrimage site for his fans.

Test yourself against Ronaldo

The Shanghai venue adds interactive exhibits. A goalkeeping challenge lets visitors test their reflexes against a simulated shot. It is inspired by his 2018 overhead kick against Juventus, in which he leapt 2.38 meters. The release says the original shot reached 71.3 kph, versus 28.1 kph for the museum's simulation.

Why Nanjing Road

The location carries its own history. The shopping center dates back to 1936, when it opened as The Sun and was regarded as one of China's leading department stores. According to the museum, Shanghai's international profile and Nanjing Road's status as a major commercial district were among the factors behind the choice of location.

The project is also part of a retail strategy. Bailian Group operates the shopping center, and the release frames the museum as part of its effort to combine retail with cultural, tourism, and sporting experiences. Other projects this year included the Labubu carnival and a World Cup-themed celebration.

Tickets tied to shopping and travel

Organizers are packaging the museum with shopping and tourism. Museum tickets come with shopping benefits: visitors can get discount coupons at the shopping center, and members can claim small gifts. Overseas visitors booking flights to Shanghai or hotels near Nanjing Road through Trip.com can add museum tickets to their reservations. Ticket prices and opening hours were not announced in the launch materials.

Ronaldo's China appeal

The opening comes as Ronaldo enters the final phase of his career. Sportscape Magazine noted that he recently announced his retirement from the international stage. He continues to play club football for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

China is one of his largest fan markets. Ronaldo has toured the country several times with his clubs. A permanent site on Nanjing Road, which millions of tourists visit each year, gives his brand a lasting presence there.

For local fans who have never been to Madeira, the museum is the closest look yet at the trophies and memorabilia behind one of football's most decorated careers.