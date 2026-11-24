MIAMI — Lionel Messi stayed on the field after throwing the ball into an opponent's face at close range. Inter Miami's title defense still unraveled: the Columbus Crew won 3-0 in the opening game of their MLS Cup playoff series.

The incident came at a low point for the defending champions. Miami were 1-0 down at the stroke of halftime and playing with 10 men at Nu Stadium. Messi threw the ball forcefully into the face of Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia, who was less than a metre away. Tapia fell to the ground, and Messi appealed for a handball.

Inside World Football described the sequence in more detail. Tapia was standing in the way of a throw-in, and Messi pushed the ball into his face, then threw it at his head. Referee Allen Chapman showed yellow cards to both Messi and Tapia.

Referee defends decision

Chapman explained the call after the match. "The force used was negligible, and the offence did not reach the level of violent conduct," the referee told a pool reporter.

The ruling turns on how the Laws of the Game are read. Al Jazeera cited IFAB Law 12, under which both players should be "cautioned (yellow card) for unsporting behaviour." It added that the thrower could be sent off for violent conduct if excessive force was used.

The decision kept Miami from falling to nine men. They were already a player short: Gonzalo Luján was sent off in the 36th minute.

Columbus coach: 'It's just really sad'

Columbus coach Laurent Courtois did not accept the referee's reasoning. "Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card," Courtois said at his postgame news conference. "It's just really sad."

Tapia was more measured. "I don't know if it's a red card, but I am not the referee to say. It stays there."

Miami's coaching staff also accepted the call. Miami coach Kily Gonzalez said: "The referee saw a yellow, and that is it. We can't blame the referee."

Tapia leads Crew rout

On the field, Columbus took control from the start and never let go. Tapia scored a ninth-minute penalty and later a second goal. Taha Habroune scored in the 52nd minute.

The result was a jolt for a Miami team that won last year's title. Columbus entered the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Yahoo Sports called it a shocking 3-0 defeat for defending champion Inter Miami CF in Game 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Gonzalez acknowledged his team's margin for error is gone. "Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don't win, we're out."

Pattern of scrutiny

The incident has renewed debate over how officials treat the 39-year-old Argentine. Inside World Football columnist Paul Nicholson argued that MLS should not apply one set of rules to Messi and another to everyone else. Inter Miami and the league have not responded publicly to that criticism.

The outlet pointed to earlier episodes. Messi was fined in August for hitting Quinn Sullivan of Philadelphia during a melee. In Argentina's World Cup opener, he went studs-up into the calf of Algeria captain Aissa Mandi and was not booked.

Supporters of the decision note that the referee followed the standard in the rulebook. Under that standard, a caution is the normal penalty unless the force used is judged excessive. Chapman said the force did not reach that level.

Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee can review incidents after a match. As of Monday, there was no public word on whether it would examine the throw.

Season on the line

The match was game one of a best-of-three MLS Cup Playoff series. The seventh-seeded Columbus can eliminate the reigning champions in Game 2 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Friday, November 27.

Miami must win in Ohio to force a deciding third game. Messi led last season's title run and remains the club's central figure, so the pressure on him to answer on the field will be heavy.

For Columbus, the night brought a commanding win and a sense of grievance. The Crew are one victory from one of the biggest upsets of the MLS postseason, and Courtois made clear he believes his team was denied a further advantage.