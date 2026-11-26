DETROIT — The NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate opens with one of its biggest games of the season. The Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Thursday with both teams at 8-2 and first place in the NFC North at stake.

Kickoff at Ford Field is 1 p.m. Eastern time on CBS. Chicago is a slight road favorite, with ESPN listing the Bears at 2.5 points and the total at 55.5. Other sportsbooks have the line at 1.5.

The matchup is unusual. ESPN Research said it is the first time two such teams have faced each other on Thanksgiving.

Johnson vs. his old team

The game has an extra storyline on the sidelines. Lions coach Dan Campbell faces his former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, who now coaches the Bears. Campbell played down the matchup. "You're just ready to get to the next one," he said.

Chicago has surged under Johnson. The Bears won the division last season and have won five straight, and they are 3-1 on the road this season. They have not trailed in any of their five straight wins since quarterback Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury.

Still, Chicago's offense has had trouble closing out games. Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said "There's just something right now that's kind of kept us out of that rhythm" of putting teams away.

Williams has struggled recently. He has thrown for 460 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in the past two games. The Bears beat New Orleans 21-13 last week.

Detroit's defense rounding into form

The Lions have been tough at home. Detroit has allowed 21 or fewer points in six straight games and is 5-0 at Ford Field. The Lions beat Tampa Bay 31-21 on Sunday.

Jared Goff has thrown 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 1,502 yards from scrimmage this season.

Gibbs may have openings on the ground. The Bears allow 4.5 yards per carry, and ESPN predicted Gibbs would average 6.0 yards per carry.

A potential shootout

Both offenses rank among the NFL's top eight in yards and points. Bears tight end Colston Loveland expects a high-scoring game. "It's going to be a shootout," he said.

Chicago made a major trade this month. The Bears acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from Tennessee in November. He could be a key factor against Detroit's offense.

Rivalry history

Detroit has had the recent edge. The Lions went 2-0 against the Bears in 2025, including a 19-16 win on Jan. 4. Chicago leads the Thanksgiving series 11-9 in 20 meetings, all played in Detroit.

The NFC North is the league's most crowded division at the top. Behind the two leaders, Minnesota is 7-3 and Green Bay is 6-4. Thursday's winner takes sole possession of first place.