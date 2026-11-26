ARLINGTON, Texas — Joe Milton was on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad six weeks ago. On Thursday he returns to AT&T Stadium as the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback in the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Fox. Dallas is an 8.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 47.5.

Philadelphia is 3-7 and Dallas is 5-6, so neither team is where it expected to be. The Eagles broke a seven-game losing streak last weekend by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers. A Cowboys win would give Dallas a .500 record, its first back-to-back wins of the season and a sweep of its rival.

Milton's homecoming

Milton downplayed facing his former team. "Just going to go play another football game," he said.

The Eagles signed Milton off the Dallas practice squad on Oct. 16. He made his first NFL start on Nov. 8 against the New York Giants. Jalen Hurts has not played since Week 5 because of blood clots in his calf. Milton took over after Tanner McKee was benched.

His results so far have been modest. Philadelphia has scored 30 points total in his two starts, and he has completed 53% of his passes and been sacked 10 times. He has not thrown an interception but has fumbled twice.

He made the key play in last week's win. After an early fumble, Milton delivered a late throw that helped secure the 19-16 win over Pittsburgh.

Prescott on a historic run

Dallas has the more productive offense. Dak Prescott has thrown for at least 300 yards and five touchdowns in each of his last two games, becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to do so. The Cowboys beat Tennessee 51-30 on Sunday.

The gap between the offenses is wide. Dallas averages 30.6 points per game, while Philadelphia averages 16.7. The Cowboys have the NFL's second-best passing attack, averaging 270.9 yards per game. Dallas beat the Eagles 38-21 on Oct. 26.

Dallas also has history on its side. The Cowboys have won four straight Thanksgiving games.

Philadelphia's pass rush wakes up

The Eagles' best hope may be their defense. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio says the pass rush has finally arrived. The Eagles have 11 sacks over the past two games. "I've been telling you guys that it would come, but you didn't believe me," Fangio said.

Philadelphia's secondary is banged up. Cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) and Jonathan Jones (ankle) were hurt against Pittsburgh. Jones is expected to miss the game, while Fangio indicated Mitchell should be able to play.

Playoff picture

The stakes are higher for Dallas. The Cowboys need consecutive wins to stay alive in the NFC East, and they have not won back-to-back games since last Thanksgiving. The New York Giants lead the division at 6-3.

The Eagles still hope to save their season. Several previews described Thursday's game as a must-win for Philadelphia.